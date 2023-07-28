The Cowlitz Black Bears beat their rival Ridgefield for the third consecutive night, Thursday, winning the final game of the Columbia Cup series by a score of 6-5 at Story Field.

After consecutive walk-off wins, Cowlitz did its work in the middle innings in the series finale, taking a 6-4 lead in the sixth inning when it loaded the bases and scored two runs courtesy of a single and a walk.

Ridgefield didn’t go down quietly.

Facing Cowlitz reliever Nate Moquin in the ninth inning, the Raptors put together some quality at-bats to load the bases. Corey Nunez and outgoing Lower Columbia College catcher Justin Stransky each worked walks with two outs to load the bases for Ridgefield.

That brought right fielder Trent Prokes to the plate who already had a pair of base hits on the night. Prokes worked the count full before hitting a ground ball up the middle which was snared behind the second base bag by shortstop Chris Brown to start the final line on the evening's scorecard.

Brown had no play at either bag, but as Nunez veered wide around the third base bag, Brown smartly threw back to third baseman Brandon Larson to put Nunez in quite the pickle, caught between third and home as the tying run or 27th out. Two throws later, Nunez was tagged out by Larson to end the game for a third straight victory for the Black Bears who suddenly have a four-game lead over Bend (21-24) for the final playoff spot out of the South division.

“It’s awesome,” Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett said of the series win. “We hit the ball hard (and) at them today, again. They out-hit us, but we got some more walks and got a couple timely hits which was nice.”

Cowlitz opened three separate leads in the final game of the series, with Ridgefield rallying to tie the game twice. Cowlitz got on the board with two runs in the second inning on Marques Titialii’s bomb to left to take a 2-0 lead.

“I felt good. I tried to stay aggressive early (in the count), tried not to get cheated at the plate and I got a good pitch to hit first pitch, so (I) caught it out front and it went,” detailed Titialii.

Titialii finished the game 2-for-3 with a homer, walk, two RBIs and two runs in his fifth game with the Black Bears. The senior outfielder from Arizona Christian could be a key contributor over the final two weeks with the injury to Sam Canton and pending departures of LeTrey McCollum and Eli Lopez.

Though new to the team, Titialii says there’s a lot of energy around the team right now given the successful stretch where the Black Bears have won 8-of-9 series. Cowlitz is 7-3 in its last 10 games and 13-6 in the second half. Thursday's win marked a series sweep, save for Tuesday's matinee in the homestand opening doubleheader, which was a makeup game from earlier in the season.

“It’s good. The vibes are good,” said Titialii. “Everybody’s happy to be winning. We’ve got some guys heading out pretty soon, so that’ll be tough to lose some guys, but we’ve got some more guys coming in and I think we’re excited to make the playoffs.”

After Ridgefield tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning thanks to a single by Jovan Comacho and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Julien Nunez, Cowlitz put two more runs across in the fifth inning to reclaim a two-run lead. A hit-batter and a walk after the Black Bears loaded the bases got the job done, but Ridgefield avoided further damage by striking out Larson and getting Brown to line out to center.

Still, Ridgefield kept battling.

The Raptors tied the game again in the sixth against left-handed reliever Will Woodward from the University of Washington when a throwing error gave the Raptors additional life. Jake Tsukada made the Black Bears pay for the mistake with a two-out, game-tying double.

Aside from the throwing error in the sixth, the Cowlitz defense was a bright spot Thursday night. Larson and Brown made a number of standout plays in their respective new positions of third base and shortstop.

“Obviously, they’re not going to play there a lot, but for summer ball, to keep the bats in the lineup and the speed in the outfield we have right now is really good,” Stinnett noted. “We’re trying to shuffle guys around. I told (Larson) last night, you’re going to play a little bit of third now down the stretch.”

Cowlitz got a quality outing from left-hander Jaydon Vinson who held the Raptors to two runs on six hits and a walk in four innings. Despite being out-hit by the Raptors, Cowlitz was able to limit the damage by keeping the walks to a minimum (three total) and escaping jams and stranding 10 Raptors on base.

With the win Cowlitz moved to 25-20 on the season. It heads to Portland for a three-game series against the Pickles starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Peanuts and Crackerjack

Outfielder/First-baseman LeTrey McCollum is down to his final three games with the Black Bears. He is scheduled to leave the team after the Portland series. Patrick Sparks is in concussion protocol after Saturday's collision in the outfield with teammate Sam Canton. His return date is unknown. Cowlitz added outfielder Travis Moore to the roster who made his first start on Thursday.