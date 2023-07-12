Cowlitz continued its trend of winning the opening game of a series with a dominant 16-5 victory over the Elks in the opener of a three-game series, Tuesday, in Bend, Oregon.

AJ Singer batted 4-for-6 with a double and three RBIs and Ely Kennel went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Black Bears offense which distributed 15 hits. Tuesday’s win was the third consecutive series-opening win for the Black Bears, and the sixth of their last seven.

Cowlitz took control of the game in the second inning when it scored four runs for a 4-1 lead. Kennel laced a two-run single with the bases loaded and Sam Canton brought home two more with a single to left. Canton finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs and three walks.

The Black Bears extended their lead to 9-2 with four more runs in the fifth inning. LeTrey McCollum ripped a two-run triple into the right-field gap for the big hit of the inning.

McCollum finished the day 2-for-6 with three RBIs. That output made his season average fall to .433, which still leads the Black Bears.

Cowlitz added on with seven more runs over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, including four in the eighth as it did damage against the Bend bullpen.

The Elks used four relievers in relief of starter Zach Romero out of the University of Cal Davis. Romero allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in two innings. The Elks bullpen was tagged for 12 more runs on 10 hits and eight walks.

Westmont right-hander Lucien Wechsberg opened the game for Cowlitz on the hill. Wechsberg pitched well, giving up just two runs on three hits in his four innings of work. Wechsberg walked three batters and struck out two.

Nate Silva was the most effective of the Black Bears’ relievers in the game. Silva limited the Elks to just one baserunner on a fifth-inning single over two scoreless innings.

Cowlitz (17-16) and Bend are set to continue their three-game series on Wednesday, with the set wrapping up on Thursday. The Black Bears will host the NW Stars for a two-game series at David Story Field on Friday and Saturday, with both games slated to start at 6:35 p.m.

MLB Drafted

With the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft Tuesday, several players with Black Bears ties found themselves selected for a start at a professinoal career.

Current Black Bears’ left-hander Bjorn Johnson was selected in the 12th round by the Brewers.

A pair of 2021 Black Bears also heard their names called on Tuesday.

Rikuu Nishida, a second baseman out of the University of Oregon, was selected in the 11th round by the White Sox, and Sam Brown, a first baseman out of Washington State, was selected in the 12th round by the Angels.