Ian Riley is the last Dallas Baptist player standing on the Cowlitz Black Bears roster this summer. The rest of his Patriots teammates — Ethan Mann, Grant Jay, Jaron DeBerry — all skedaddled two weeks ago.

Not only did Riley choose to stay, he has been a key component to the Black Bears as an everyday starter as they make a strong push toward the playoffs. His walk-off hit last week allowed Cowlitz to beat Ridgefield, the first-half South division champions and a guaranteed West Coast League playoff team, for the second night in a row on the way to a pivotal sweep.

“(I) love this team. This team has been awesome. It’s pretty exciting to have two walk-offs in a row,” Riley said.

In 32 games, the outfielder has hit .252/.412/.408/.820 with two homers, three triples, four doubles and 11 RBI over 103 at-bats. He’s walked 21 times, struck out 16 and stolen nine bases.

Riley has quietly been one of the most dependable players for Cowlitz while hitting in the bottom half of the lineup in his first year with Cowlitz and the West Coast League. Last summer he played for the Kingsport Axmen in the Appalachian League.

“We’re playing good team baseball and it’s paid off,” Riley said. “We ended up losing the (Columbia) Cup, but taking two (games) back right there is huge. I think that puts us somewhere up there in the standings, but (we’re) looking forward to finishing strong.”

Back of the card stats

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Bat/Throw: Left/Right

Position: Outfield

College: Dallas Baptist

Year: Senior

Hometown: Austin, TX

Favorite Team: Houston Astros

Favorite Player(s): Derek Jeter, Troy Tulowitzki and Ronald Acuna

Favorite TV Show: Breaking Bad

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Trip: Mission trip to the Dominican Republic