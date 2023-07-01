In his short time with the Cowlitz Black Bears so far this summer, Chris Brown has shown an impressive ability to play the hot corner, especially for an athlete with a bigger frame — he stands 6-foot-4. His outstanding footwork, soft hands and strong throwing arm make Brown a natural third base prospect.

“(I have played third base) pretty much my whole college career, so I’m pretty familiar with it now,” Brown said.

In nine games with Cowlitz, Brown is hitting .219/.324/.250 with three RBI and five walks to six strikeouts. The West Coast League has been a new experience for Brown after playing three summers in the New England area. The change was precipitated by an impending transfer to USC where Brown will attend graduate school in the fall after finishing his senior year at the University of Connecticut.

So far, the Pacific Northwest has been nothing but a positive experience for Brown who is getting a taste of the area for the first time in his life.

“The nature is a lot better here. There are a lot of great scenes,” Brown said. “This is my first time in Washington… It’s beautiful. I like it.”

Here's a little bit more about Brown.

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 225

Bat/Throw: R/R

Position: Third Base

College: University of Connecticut

Hometown: Trumbull, CT

Favorite player: Derek Jeter

Favorite team: New York Yankees

Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones

Favorite food: Breakfast