In his first season in Cowlitz County, LeTrey McCollum has been a team leader on both offense and defense. Not only does he lead the Black Bears with a .400 batting average and a .975 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), McCollum leads the West Coast League with 19 steals in 21 attempts.

In 22 games and 85 at-bats, McCollum has 34 hits with seven doubles and one triple to go with 15 RBI. He’s walked six times and struck out 11.

Asked about his running game, McCollum noted he’s worked on reading pitchers and getting great jumps since his days in the youth leagues.

“Me and my dad, we always used to go out and just work on getting good jumps (by) doing sprint work to just get me better in shape, able to steal more bags and get the best jumps I can,” McCollum stated. “I’m glad it’s going well.”

McCollum said he plans to continue using his speed to impact the game for the Black Bears.

“I’m basically just trying to get the best jump I can whether I’m on first or second. I just like using my speed,” said McCollum. “I know I can use it. It helps out a lot.”

The speedy outfielder has had a good experience playing for the Black Bears and head coach Kelly Stinnett this summer.

“He treats us like professionals. He told us at the beginning of the year that he was going to treat us like professionals and that’s what he’s done,” added McCollum. “Win or lose, he knows how to treat us and he’s done a great job for us this year. It’s been awesome just being able to go out there (every day) to compete for him.”

The Stats

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 202 pounds

Bats: R / Throws: R

Position: Outfield, first base

College: University of California Santa Barbara

Class: Junior

Where is home? Marietta, California

Favorite team? Los Angeles Dodgers

Favorite player? Tim Anderson

Favorite TV show? Spongebob

Favorite food? Lasagna