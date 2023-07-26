All Brandon Larson wanted was another opportunity.

After twice failing to deliver with the bases loaded in Cowlitz’s 3-0 loss to Ridgefield in the opening game of a rivalry doubleheader Tuesday, Larson hoped there would be one more chance to redeem himself.

Sure enough, an opportunity came in the eighth inning of Game 2, the first frame of extra innings, with the winning run on second base and two outs. Facing Ridgefield left-hander Hunter Holmes, the lefty-swinging Larson looked for something up that he could drive. What he got was a hanging slider and he didn’t miss it.

“He hung a slider a little bit, it was over the plate and I just said, ‘Alright, this is probably the best one I’m going to get, just let it loose.’ It worked out and we got a win,” Larson said.

Larson’s double into the right-field corner lifted Cowlitz to a 7-6 eight-inning victory over Ridgefield, its first of the season over its Columbia Cup rival, in the nightcap of the doubleheader at Story Field. The two teams played a pair of seven-inning games with the first a scheduled makeup game from a rainout in Ridgefield back in early June.

Cowlitz manager Kelly Stinnett was pleased to see Larson flush the previous two at-bats and capitalize on his third opportunity when it mattered most.

“That’s why they’re here. They’re here so that when they go back to their colleges they can hopefully perform better in the situation,” said Stinnett. “Obviously, 'Lars' left the bases loaded twice in the first game, well he came through with the big hit in the walk-off here. It’s teaching these guys to have a short memory. Whatever’s happened in the past, good, bad or indifferent, you’ve got to move onto the next pitch, the next at-bat.”

Larson is a textbook example for the merits of that approach. He finished the day 1-for-6 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. The 6-foot-6 first baseman wasn’t with Cowlitz for its previous three games against the Raptors this summer in which Cowlitz held leads, but couldn’t put Ridgefield away. Despite joining the rivalry late, Larson stated it felt good to beat the first-half South division champions from just down the road.

“I know that (Ridgefield) is a really good ballclub. Their players are really good,” noted Larson. “It’s good to beat the guys that are really good in the league. They won the first half, so that kind of says it all.”

Ridgefield (29-14) took Game 1 on Tuesday with a clutch hit and a strong start from Blake Hammond. A right-hander from Northwest Nazarene, Hammond limited Cowlitz to just two hits over five shutout frames. He struck out five and walked three, escaping bases-loaded jams in each of the third and fifth innings while lowering his ERA to 1.35 on the season.

Black Bears lefty Spencer Seid was nearly as good as Hammond for four innings. Though Seid allowed more baserunners with six hits and three walks attached to his ledger, only two of the hits left the infield. Seid fell victim to a few well-placed ground balls and a free pass in the second inning as Ridgefield put two runs across for a 2-0 lead.

Tristan Gomez and Jack Salmon each drove in a run to put Ridgefield out in front. The Raptors added a third run in the sixth inning when former Lower Columbia College catcher Justin Stransky stole home after Larson tried to back pick the runner on second base to no avail.

Stransky batted 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases in Game 1 and finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base in Game 2.

Cowlitz had multiple opportunities to tie or take a lead against the Raptors in the opener, but simply couldn’t find a clutch hit as it squandered bases-loaded chances in multiple innings and left eight men on base in total.

Those hits suddenly appeared in the first inning of Game 2 when the Black Bears opened a 4-0 lead thanks to consecutive doubles by Chris Brown and Seth Stroh. Brown’s two-run double came with the bases loaded and one out, while Stroh immediately followed with a double to pick up the remaining two runs.

Then in the second inning, Ian Riley and shortstop AJ Singer went back-to-back with solo homers to right and left field, respectively, to give Cowlitz a commanding 6-0 lead with Lucien Wechsberg dealing on the mound.

But after two clean innings, Wechsberg suddenly found himself in a position he didn’t want to be in with a six-run lead — the sacks full of Raptors with no outs on the board. The situation was entirely self-inflicted too, as Ridgefield loaded the bases with nary a hit recorded courtesy of the free passes from the Cowlitz right-hander.

Wechsberg left the game without recording an out in the third inning despite the strikeout. He was tagged for five earned runs on four hits. He also walked three and hit a batter.

“A long inning and Luce had a tough time finding the zone. We had a chance to turn a double play, didn’t turn the double play, that didn’t help. The zone was pretty tight. There were some balls that didn’t go our way, that’s baseball,” Stinnett said.

In a jam, Stinnett turned to Nick Silva who found a way to limit the damage.

“Give them what they’ve earned so far and make them earn the rest. Nick did a good job of doing that,” stated Stinnett. “We actually extended him a little bit. He threw the ball really well. He had good (velocity), with a few nineties after going back out there a third (inning). So that’s encouraging.”

Silva pitched four scoreless frames on two hits and three walks. He stranded eight total runners to keep giving his offense a chance to retake the lead in a 6-6 game. Jase Schueller piggybacked off of Silva with two additional scoreless innings as the game went into the eighth inning still tied.

“They did a good job of minimizing (and) getting out of those jams,” Stinnett said of his bullpen. “One bad inning almost cost us. We were able to get that last run across. Obviously, we had plenty of opportunities the last few innings to get it done, too.”

Riley and Singer each had two hits including a homer and two runs scored to lead the Cowlitz offense in Game 2. McCollum, Brown and Stroh each added two knocks as well for the Black Bears.

Cowlitz (23-20) will look to win the series at Story Field with games against Ridgefield set to be played Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 6:35 p.m. each evening.