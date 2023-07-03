Cowlitz held a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning with hopes of beating Corvallis for a second consecutive day to take the three-game series on the road, Sunday. Alas, that did not happen.

Corvallis scored the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs against Black Bears’ reliever Nick Silva. The Black Bears were unable to score a run in the final three innings of the game as the Knights’ bullpen held serve, losing 3-2.

Right-hander Brady Jones pitched three clean innings without allowing a hit. Merit Jones followed and yielded a hit in the ninth but was able to record the save with a pair of strikeouts to end the game.

After winning the second game of the series 7-3 on Saturday, the Black Bears had a real shot to take a series off of the defending West Coast League champions on the road. Cowlitz got a strong start from left-hander Spencer Seid making just his second appearance.

Seid allowed one unearned run in the third on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. At that point, Cowlitz skipper Kelly Stinnett turned to the right-hander Silva out of his bullpen. Silva hit trouble right away as Corvallis loaded the bases with two singles and a walk.

After Silva pitched the sixth where he allowed two runs, Gavin Ludlow took over in the seventh and held the deficit at one run for two innings.

One day after recording nine hits, the Black Bears managed just four on Sunday and only two against the Corvallis starter Ethan Ross.

The Black Bears took the lead in the fourth inning when Grant Jay delivered a two-out, two-run single scoring AJ Singer and LeTrey McCollum.

Jay finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and McCollum went 2-for-4 to lead the Black Bears. McCollum’s average rose to .447. Max Ortega had the lone other hit for Cowlitz. He earned the start at catcher and went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Cowlitz (12-14) remains in fourth place in the South division, six games back of Ridgefield for first. Cowlitz was set to open a three-game series with Springfield at Story Field on Monday at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday’s Fourth of July contest has a first pitch time of 1:05 p.m., with Wednesday's finale set to start at 6:35 p.m.