Jase Schueller grew up dreaming about a moment like that.

The Kelso resident and Lower Columbia College product has spent the last two summers pitching for the Cowlitz Black Bears.

Schueller, a right-handed relief pitcher, has been a key contributor in a Cowlitz bullpen which has helped lead the team to a club record 33-win season and its first West Coast League playoff appearance since 2012.

In Tuesday’s Game 1 come-from-behind extra inning victory, Schueller earned the win. Schueller pitched two innings, retiring all six of the hitters he faced with one strikeout, holding the line while the Black Bears offense got its affairs in order.

“I knew Corvallis was going to be very tough competition. They are very aggressive with the bats, so I knew how crucial it was to hit my spots,” said Schueller. “I just let my stuff play. Not be too cute with things. Throw (the ball) down the middle and let my defense do the work.

Schueller has a 1.29 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 28 innings this summer. He improved those stats on Tuesday and walked away with the win after Marques Titialii mashed a walk-off home run in the 10th inning.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to put my team in a position to win a game,” Schueller stated. “To have Marques, dude has been having the hot bat all year since he’s joined us, step up and do his thing, it was incredible.”

Schueller was able to recall times from his youth where he dreamed of playing for the Cowlitz Black Bears just like his older brother.

“You know, growing up I watched a lot of Cowlitz Black Bears games. My brother played for Cowlitz and I just remembered that when I was a kid, I wanted to play for the Cowlitz Black Bears and this is a dream come true,” said Schueller. “To get an opportunity to come win a game in the playoffs, when the team hasn’t been in 11 years, it’s an unexplainable experience.”