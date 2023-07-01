Cowlitz opened a key series against the second-place Corvallis Knights only to see its three-game winning streak stamped out in a 5-1 defeat.

Behind University of Portland’s Zach Johnson, the Corvallis pitching staff kept the hot Cowlitz offense at bay, Friday. Johnson allowed one run on three hits and no walks in five innings of work. He struck out three Cowlitz hitters as the Knights took an early 2-1 lead.

Corvallis (15-7) got a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to create some breathing room when it loaded the bases with no outs. The Knights bullpen did the rest. Nathan Marshall and Frank Camarillo held Cowlitz scoreless over the final four innings, each pitching two frames.

Nate Moquin got the start for the Black Bears against the reigning West Coast League champs. The Iowa Western right-hander allowed one run over his two innings of work on a hit and a walk.

Noah Imboden, Riley Roskopf and Reed Moring each pitched two innings in relief. Imboden was tagged for two runs on three hits and a walk while Moring allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.

The Black Bears scored their only run of the game in the fifth when LeTrey McCollum scored on a single by Eli Lopez. Both McCollum and Lopez batted 2-for-4 to lead the Black Bears. McCollum raised his average to .433 in the process.

Cowlitz (11-13) was set to continue play in the three-game series against Corvallis Saturday and Sunday.