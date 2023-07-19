The calm, steady influence of first-year head coach Kelly Stinnett has carried the Cowlitz Black Bears to seven series wins in the team’s last eight tries. In spite of a slow start to the season and the many comings and goings across the roster typical for the collegiate West Coast League, Stinnett’s unfazed demeanor and steady hand have helped to make the Black Bears one of the hottest teams in the second half.

Stinnett spent 14 years in MLB in which he played 734 games largely as a reserve catcher for eight different franchises. He also played 591 games over 10 years within the minor leagues. Stinnett knows what the grind is like at every level of baseball and what it takes to be a full-time big-league ball player.

Cowlitz general manager Gus Farah said those qualifications are exactly what drew him to Stinnett. It’s important to have a coach like Stinnett at the helm of a team full of college players with dreams of playing professional baseball at the major-league level, so he can stand in front of them with the gravitas of a man who has been there, who has put in the work and endured the struggle.

“We saw somebody that had a lot of experience, a lot of calm in the way he thinks about the game,” Farah explained. “He sees the action. He’s not going to be surprised by anything."

That's important when a skipper is presented with a constantly churning roster, precious little preparation time and a rapid fire schedule.

“Our first job is to develop players,” Farah noted. “They come here for development and he’s an outstanding teacher. Every day he’s out there on the field with them teaching, doing things with them not every coach knows how to do and he can communicate (his insights) to the players.”

Since the second half opened, the Black Bears are 8-3 and a half game back of the Corvallis Knights of first place in the South division. The team is well positioned to challenge the reigning WCL champions for the Division crown down the stretch.

Cowlitz ranks third in the league with a .973 fielding percentage, has allowed 21 unearned runs while also issuing the fewest walks (119) of any WCL pitching staff this summer. Offensively, the Black Bears sit in the middle of the pack with a .242 batting average through 37 games.

Starting pitchers Spencer Seid, Carter Gaston and Kai Francis have been principal in leading Cowlitz’s recent run of exceptional performances on the mound. The left-handed Seid has yet to allow an earned run to an opponent in 16 innings while Francis sports a 1.05 ERA over 17 innings and is also carrying a 16-inning scoreless streak. Gaston is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 24 innings and five starts this summer for the Black Bears.

In the bullpen, Jase Schueller, Gavin Ludlow and Kyle Ethridge all have an ERA under 3.00 with at least 15 innings worked.

“I think what you’re seeing is they are showing a consistency that has kept them in so many games,” added Farah. “The pitching and fielding have been outstanding and that’s going to keep them in games. The hitting has improved and is starting to show off in clutch situations with two outs.”

The daily grind of baseball isn’t for everyone. A Major League Baseball season consists of 162 games over 186 days. Most of those off days are spent traveling between cities. A summer in the West Coast League involves 57 games over 67 days.

“(Coach Stinnett) brings a good energy to the field every day,” outfielder Sam Canton of Gonzaga informed. “It’s a pretty loose environment. He lets us play the game our way. He’s pretty much just asked us to come ready to go. We’re not playing tight or afraid of messing up… We’re allowed to play the way we want to play.”

Canton admitted that this summer with the Black Bears has been the most fun he’s had playing baseball in his career, calling the team, “A really fun group.”

“We have a ton of fun playing every day… We’ve all come from different places. We work really hard together. I think that plays a role,” Canton said. “We’re hitting a lot extra, so we coach each other (and) help each other out. I think that helps make a good culture around here.”

Farah has also noticed the way the first-year Cowlitz head coach has captured the players’ focus all summer.

“(Stinnett) has their attention and it’s very hard to keep their attention all summer long,” added Farah. “This is a very short window and if you don’t get buy-in from the players, it can be a very difficult time.”

Even as the Black Bears are in the midst of their best stretch of the season, the roster machinations have continued. Three Dallas Baptist University players — Grant Jay, Ethan Mann and Jaron DeBerry — returned to campus after reaching their usage limits. Then there was Bjorn Johnson, a senior hurler out of Lincoln High School who was drafted in the 12th round of the MLB draft by the Brewers and subsequently departed the team.

Those losses mandated the recent additions of Seth Stroh, catcher Griffin Sotomayor and right-hander Lyndon Glidewell. Though Farah handles player acquisitions, coach Stinnett noted he gets constant calls, texts, emails and twitter messages from players asking for an opportunity. It’s something he relays to the Black Bears that are on the roster whenever commitment may be waning; If you don’t want to be here, I know someone that does.

“Finding players is not hard. We remind them that every day. I mean guys want my job. This is a good job. I don’t want to mess it up. I like being here,” admitted Stinnett. “It’s my choice to be here, but it’s also a privilege. They’ve got to show up and get the job done. If not, we’re going to find somebody else.”

But these players all know the reason they are here, their “why.”

When they get up in the morning with another 16 hour day of weights, field work, a nine-inning game, and maybe travel, each man reminds himself why he’s in Cowlitz County this summer playing baseball rather than back home relaxing by the river. The answer is usually fairly simple. They each have a dream of being a big leaguer, or at least playing the game as long as possible. And dreams don’t become reality resting on a sun lounger.

Black Bears pitcher Lucien Wechsberg sees the confidence building within the dugout. Each player wants to play his part in leading Cowlitz to a WCL championship.

“(We have) a lot of confidence,” Wechsberg said. “I think we all feel like, ‘OK, let’s all pitch in here. Let’s win something here for Cowlitz.’”

And why not? It sure feels like the Black Bears have the right skipper to lead the way.