West Coast League
At Story Field (Sunday)
BLACK BEARS 7, ELKS 6
Bend 010 004 001 — 6 7 1
Cowlitz 000 101 104 — 7 10 0
Batteries: BND — Grote, Lampe (4), Kelson (6), Tomita (7), Rogalski (8) and DiPaolo; COW — G. Guard, C. Florez (3), J. Wilcox (4), K. Shellenbarger (5), T. Langworthy (6), W. Woodward (7), L. Glidewell (9) and M. Ortega.
At Story Field (Saturday)
ELKS 6, BLACK BEARS 5
Bend 000 321 000 — 6 7 1
Cowlitz 000 000 320 — 5 4 0
Batteries: BND — Hogan, Munger (6), Buchanan (7), Morrison (8), Krupp (8) and Williams, Tsukada (6), DiPaolo (9); COW — J. Vinson, K. Ruffo (5), M. Buchanan (6), G. Ludlow (8), M. Nelson (9) and C. Tallakson.
At Story Field (Friday)
BLACK BEARS 10, ELKS 7
Bend 210 200 002 — 7 8 3
Cowlitz 320 320 00X — 10 11 0
Batteries: BND — Rogers, Joyce (2), Takalo (5), Bolander (6) and Williams; COW — A. McQuilliams, G. Gaurd (4), J. Meek (6), J. Schueller (8) and G. Sotomayor.