Senior Babe Ruth
At Forest Grove, Ore. (Saturday)
A'S 11, BASEBALL 2
Lower Columbia 701 000 3 — 11 12 3
Hooks 100 001 0 — 2 7 3
Batteries: LCB — E. Peters and Z. Edgel. HKS — N/A.
At Boise, Idaho (Saturday)
MERIDIAN 6, PREMIER 4
Meridian 200 301 0 — 6 8 2
Kelso Premier 010 030 0 — 4 4 1
Batteries: MER — Smith, Lawatch (5), Marquardt (5) and Orosco; KP — K. Shellenbarger, P. Hewey (3), B. Swearingen (5), Swanson (7) and I. Lemmons.
At Boise, Idaho (Saturday)
PREMIER 10, STREAKS 1 (6 inn.)
Silver 000 001 X — 1 1 1
Kelso Premier 000 145 X — 10 11 2
Batteries: SIL — Moss, Milligan (6), Felton (6) and Kammerman; KP — C. Cochran and Z. Edwards.
At Boise, Idaho (Saturday)
STORM 16, PREMIER 4 (6 inn.)
Owyhee 401 515 X — 16 10 3
Kelso Premier 201 100 X — 4 4 4
Batteries: OWY — N/A; KP — S. Bratton, J. Neighbors (2), B. Kannas (5) and D. Lemiere.
At Mark Morris (Saturday)
DIRTBAGS 15, CUBS BLACK 2 (6 inn.)
Rural Baseball Inc. 302 244 X — 15 8 1
Clark County 000 11X X — 2 4 5
Batteries: RBI — G. Keeton and H. Gutenberger; CC — Powell, Blanford (3), Nicklas (5) and Gilton.
At Story Field (Saturday)
DIRTBAGS 12, BASEBALL CLUB 10
Rural Baseball Inc. 070 401 0 — 12 18 4
Portland Baseball 000 023 5 — 10 6 1
Batteries: RBI — T. Groninger, C. Darnell (6), G. Frewing (7) and G. Keeton; PBU — Madrid, Langeliers (3) and Couse.
At Mark Morris (Friday)
GRAYS 15, DIRTBAGS 1 (5 inn.)
Diamond Series 002 67X X — 15 11 1
Rural Baseball Inc. 100 00X X — 1 1 3
Batteries: DSG — Lutz and Brown; RBI — G. Frewing, K. Meehan (4), A. Chapman (5), J. Cusson (5) and H. Gutenberger.
At David Story Field (Friday)
PREP CUBS 11, DIRTBAGS 5
Clark County 421 031 0 — 11 8 3
Rural Baseball 100 040 0 — 5 6 3
Batteries: CC — Spanier, McAfee (7) and Wiggins; RBI — H. Gutenberger, J. Ellis (3), C. Rowland (5), J. Comer (6) and B. Howard.
At Hillsboro, Ore. (Friday)
503 BASEBALL 5, A'S 3
Lower Columbia 012 000 0 — 3 8 1
Oregon Area Code 004 010 X — 5 5 2
Battery: LCB — B. Hoffman and Z. Edgel; 503 — N/A.
At Hillsboro, Ore. (Friday)
MOUNDTIME 9, A'S 1
Lower Columbia 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
Moundtime 500 301 X — 9 10 1
Battery: LCB — A. Becerra, K. Leak (3), T. Ford (4) and J. Peterson, G. Boggs; MT — N/A.
American Legion
At Kenai, Alaska (Saturday)
DENTISTS 5, TWINS 3
Kenai 000 100 2 — 3 8 1
Lower Columbia 200 300 X — 5 4 0
Batteries: KEN — N/A; LCB — C. Wheatley, M. Lindsey (5) and T. Lamb.
At Kenai, Alaska (Friday)
DENTISTS 12, BEARS 4
Hilander Dental 231 014 1 — 12 13 3
Bartlett 301 000 0 — 4 6 4
Battery: LC — J. Rohl, C. Wesemann (3), E. Marshall (5), D. Bartell (7) and Ty. McGrorty. BLT — N/A.
At Kenai, Alaska (Friday)
DENTISTS 2, TWINS 1
Hilander Dental 000 010 1 — 2 4 1
Kenai 100 000 0 — 1 6 2
Battery: LCB — L. Barker and K. Lindstrom; KEN — N/A.
West Coast League
At Corvallis, Ore. (Saturday)
BLACK BEARS 7, KNIGHTS 3
Cowlitz 100 230 100 — 7 9 1
Corvallis 110 001 000 — 3 10 1
Batteries: COW — J. DeBerry, K. Ethridge (6), M. Nelson (8) and G. Jay ; COR — Gosztola, Wiese (5), Collins (7), Codron (9) and Howard.
At Corvallis, Ore. (Friday)
KNIGHTS 5, BLACK BEARS 1
Cowlitz 000 010 000 — 1 6 1
Corvallis 101 001 20X — 5 7 0
Batteries: COW — N. Moquin, N. Imboden (3), R. Roskopf (5), R. Moring (7) and M. Ortega; COR — Johnson, Marshall (6), Camarillo (8) and Aroz.