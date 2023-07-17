Area Box Scores

Local
Baseball
Senior Babe Ruth
At Rister Stadium (Sunday)
T-ELITE 9, DIRTBAGS 2
T-Elite 004 500 0 — 9 11 1
Rural Baseball Inc 020 000 0 — 2 7 3
Batteries: TE — K. Winters, C. Johnson (3) and B. Caron; RBI — G. Frewing, K. Thompson (3), G. Keeton (4) and G. Keeton, H. Gutenberger (4).
At Rister Stadium (Game 1, Sunday)
SHOVELS 9, PREMIER 7 (8 inn.)
T-Elite 070 000 02 — 9 14 5
Premier 18’s 004 010 10 — 7 17 1
Batteries: TE — K. Sawa, C. Johnson (6), J. Rogers (7) and B. Caron; KP — P. Hewey, P. Bunn (2), B. Swearingen (2) and G. Glass.
At Rister Stadium (Game 2, Sunday)
PREMIER 10, SHOVELS 6
T-Elite 042 000 0 — 6 8 0
Premier 18’s 420 022 X — 10 9 1
Batteries: TE — T. Marin, R. Stemkoski (2) and R. Stanley; KP — L. Patterson, I. Lemmons (2) K. Shellenbarger (4) and G. Glass.
At Rister Stadium (Saturday)
PREMIER 10, DIRTBAGS 0 (5 inn.)
Rural Baseball Inc. 000 00X X — 0 2 4
Premier 18’s 006 31X X — 10 10 1
Batteries: RBI — T. Groninger, G. Keeton (3), J. Ellis (4), H. Gutenberger (5) and H. Gutenberger, B. Howard (5); KP — B. Swearingen, L. Cochran (5) and I. Lemmons.
At Rister Stadium (Saturday)
SHOVELS 10, LONGSHORE 8
T-Elite 302 103 1 — 10 12 1
Grays Harbor 004 031 0 — 8 5 1
Batteries: TE — R. Stanley, K. Winters (7) and B. Caron; GHL — Montair, Pisani (7) and McMinn.
At Rister Stadium (Saturday)
CUBS 3, PREMIER 2
Premier 17’s 000 101 0 — 2 2 2
Cubs Black 000 001 2 — 3 7 0
Batteries: KP — S. Bratton, J. Neighbors (6) and Z. Edwards; CCB — Hewett and Anderson.
At Centralia (Friday)
JACKS 15, LEGION 9
R.A. Long 413 320 2 — 15 13 4
Centralia 003 103 2 — 9 6 4
Batteries: RAL — R. Young, N. Niday (6) and E. Hart; CEN — N/A.
At Mark Morris (Friday)
SCOTTIES 12, REIGN 1 (5 inn.)
Kelso Prep 320 07X X — 12 17 0
Northwest Reign 010 00X X — 1 1 0
Batteries: KBC — E. Sweet and D. VanCleef; NWR — N/A.
West Coast League
At David Story Field (Saturday)
BLACK BEARS 5, NIGHTHAWKS 2
NW Star 020 000 000 — 2 8 2
Cowlitz 010 200 11X — 5 5 1
Batteries: NW — Kovac, Fender (7) and Beltran; COW — J. Vinson, W. Woodward (5), R. Roskopf (7), J. Meek (8) and G. Sotomayor, C. Tallakson (6).
At Story Field (Friday)
BLACK BEARS 2, NIGHTHAWKS 1
NW Star 100 000 000 — 1 2 1
Cowlitz 000 010 001 — 2 3 2
Batteries: NW — Hendricksen, Holm (7) and Taylor; COW — A. McQuilliams, M. Buchanan (4), N. Silva (5), G. Guard (7), J. Schueller (8) and C. Tallakson.