Area Box Scores

Senior Babe Ruth
At Rister Stadium (Thursday)
DIRTBAGS 2, PILOTS 1
Vancouver 000 001 0 — 1 6 1
Rural Baseball Inc. 000 020 X — 2 3 1
Batteries: VAN — Graham and Steinbach; RBI — T. Groninger, J. Ellis (6) and H. Gutenberger.
At Rister Stadium (Thursday)
PREMIER 7, MONARCHS 3
Kelso Premier 18u 003 011 2 — 7 6 0
Sunnyside 18u 001 002 0 — 3 11 4
Batteries: KP — P. Hewey, I. Lemmons (5), K. Shellenbarger (6) and G. Glass; SUN — Heering, Porter (6), Moreno (7) and Reyes.
At Rister Stadium (Thursday)
PREMIER 14, RAVENS 0 (5 inn.)
Kelso Premier 17u 241 25X X — 14 8 1
Vancouver 000 00X X — 0 2 4
Batteries: KP — C. Cochran, E. Rich (4) and Z. Edwards; VAN — A. Horner, Fellows (3), M. Horner (4), Burns (4), Miller (5) and Mattos.
At Story Field (Thursday)
HOOKS 7, SCOTTIES 3
NW Prep 004 021 0 — 7 8 0
Kelso Prep 300 000 0 — 3 6 1
Batteries: NWP — Straub and Rudolph; KBC — E. Hegdahl, C. Bochart (6), C. Shipman (7) and D. VanCleef.
At Rister Stadium (Wednesday)
CUBS 6, PREMIER 17's 1
Clark County Black 002 112 0 — 6 7 1
Kelso Premier 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
Batteries: CCB — Gilton, Holmes (6) and Anderson; KP — D. Lemiere, J. Neighbors (5), S. Bratton (6) and Z. Edwards.
At Rister Stadium (Wednesday)
T-ELITE 5, RAVENS 1
T-Elite 300 001 1 — 5 5 4
Vancouver 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Batteries: TE — J. Rogers, K. Sawa (5) and B. Caron; VAN — Kness, Gaudet (5) and Mattos.
At Roy Morse Park (Wednesday)
TIGERS 11, JACKS 4
Centralia 100 520 3 — 11 7 3
Summer 001 100 2 — 4 5 5
Batteries: CEN — N/A; SUM — K. Knudsen, J. Cadigan (5) and S. McCabe.
American Legion
At Tumwater (Thursday)
NW JAYS 8, DENTISTS 4
Hilander Dental 000 301 0 — 4 5 4
Centralia 042 101 X — 8 11 3
Battery: LCB — C. Wesemann, K. Lindstrom (3) and J. Lamb, Ty. McGrorty; NW — N/A.
At Story Field (Game 1, Wed.)
DENTISTS 6, NW JAYS 2
Centralia 000 010 1 — 2 8 5
Hilander Dental 600 000 X — 6 6 1
Batteries: CEN — Gaither, McClellan (2) and Reveal ; LCB — L. Barker, M. Lindsey (7) and Ty. McGrorty.
At Story Field (Game 2, Wed.)
NW JAYS 10, DENTISTS 9
Centralia 100 054 0 — 10 11 2
Hilander Dental 220 110 3 — 9 5 0
Batteries: CEN — Lutman, Overbay (4), Stalon (6), Reveal (7) and Reveal, N/A; LCB — Ta. McGrorty, E. Marshall (5), M. Lindsey (6), A. Lindquist (6) and K. Lindstrom.
West Coast League
At Bend, Ore. (Thursday)
ELKS 16, BLACK BEARS 3
Cowlitz 100 020 000 — 3 5 2
Bend 000 741 04X — 16 18 1
Batteries: COW — R. Moring, G. Ludlow (4), M. Nelson (8) and G. Jay; BEN — Oakes, Tomita (5), Kelson (8), Bolander (9) and Thompson.
At Bend, Ore. (Wednesday)
BLACK BEARS 9, ELKS 2
Cowlitz 040 023 000 — 9 7 0
Bend 000 001 010 — 2 5 4
Batteries: COW — K. Francis, W. Woodward (6), L. Gildewell (7), J. Meek (8), N. Moquin (9) and M. Ortega; BEN — Takalo, Valdez (3), Schwaiger (6), Buchanan (6), Peters (8) and DiPiaolo.