West Coast League
At David Story Field
BLACK BEARS 2, BELLS 1
Bellingham 000 001 000 — 1 6 2
Cowlitz 000 100 10X — 2 6 2
Batteries: BEL — Yaeger, Egger (5), Trimble (8) and Williams; COW — L. Wechsberg, L. Glidewell (6), J. Schueller (7), M. Nelson (9) and G. Sotomayor.
At David Story Field (Monday)
BLACK BEARS 4, BELLS 1
Bellingham 000 000 100 — 1 8 0
Cowlitz 101 001 10X — 4 10 0
Batteries: BEL — Paret, Shinn (5), Parcher (7) and Bower; COW — S. Seid, G. Ludlow (6), K. Ethridge (7), N. Moquin (9) and M. Ortega.
Senior Babe Ruth
At Tumwater
DIRTBAGS 23, WOLVES 11 (8 inn.)
Rural Baseball 323 240 45X — 23 17 5
Black Hills 010 136 00X — 11 7 5
Batteries: RBI — K. Thompson, D. Rowland (3), C. Darnell (5), G. Frewing (5), J. Comer (7) and Comer/B. Howard; BH — N/A.
At Roy Morse Park
MUDCATS 11, JACKS 9
Vancouver 142 000 4 — 11 12 5
R.A. Long 150 102 0 — 9 11 4
Batteries: VM — Whisenhunt, Dunn (2), Saban (2), Little (4), Fehrer (5), Iverson (6), Christensen (7) and a catcher; RAL — R. Young, M. Verdoorn (3), K. Johns (7) and E. Hart.
American Legion
At Stayton, Ore. (Game 1)
DENTISTS 19, CRUSHERS 2 (5 innings)
Hilander Dental 01(11) 43X X — 19 19 0
Post 58 020 00X X — 2 4 3
Batteries: LCB — L. Barker, L. Bodily (5) and Ty. McGrorty; P58 — N/A.
At Stayton, Ore. (Game 2)
DENTISTS 10, CRUSHERS 0 (6 innings)
Hilander Dental 003 007 X — 10 8 0
Post 58 000 000 X — 0 5 3
Batteries: LCB — K. Lindstrom, C. Wesemann (3), D. Bartell (5) and J. Lamb; P58 — N/A.