Area Box Scores

Baseball
Senior Babe Ruth
At Castle Rock (Thursday)
DIRTBAGS 9, A’S 8
Lower Columbia 100 320 2 — 8 11 4
Rural Baseball Inc. 102 150 X — 9 5 1
Batteries: LCB — Z. Jendro, T. Morrow (5) and Z. Edgell; RBI — G. Frewing, T. Groninger (7) and H. Gutenberger.
At Castle Rock (Thursday)
DIRTBAGS 10, A’s 0 (5 inn.)
Lower Columbia 000 00X X — 0 2 3
Rural Baseball Inc. 201 34X X — 10 7 1
Batteries: LCB — K. Leak, E. Peters (1), D. Settlemier (5) and J. Peterson, G. Boggs (4); RBI — K. Thompson and H. Gutenberger.
At Vancouver
CUBS 15, PREMIER 5 (8 inn.)
Kelso Premier 101 300 00 — 5 9 6
Clark County 360 111 03 — 15 11 6
Batteries: KP — C. Cochran, D. Lemiere (3), B. Kannas (6) and Z. Edwards; CC — Camden, Reese (6), Cody (7) and Brody.
At Vancouver
PILOTS 11, JACKS 7
Summer 030 110 2 — 7 9 6
Vancouver 500 042 X — 11 6 5
Batteries: SUM — R. Grothoff, J. Cadigan (5), N. Niday (6) and E. Hart; VAN — Garcia, Steuben (4), Hernandez (6) and a catcher.
At Battle Ground (Wednesday)
LOOKOUTS 5, A’S 4
Lower Columbia 002 110 0 — 4 4 5
Battle Ground 010 210 1 — 5 7 4
Batteries: LCB — T. Ford, E. Peters (6) and a catcher; BG — Salyers and Nelson.
At Boise, Idaho (Monday)
PREMIER 14, SILVERSTREAKS 0 (3 inn.)
Kelso Premier 761 XXX X — 14 9 0
Caldwell 000 XXX X — 0 3 7
Batteries: KP — B. Swearingen and I. Lemmons; CLD — N/A.
At Boise, Idaho (Monday)
PREMIER 8, MAYHEM 8
Kelso Premier 300 020 3 — 8 7 6
Mayhem Baseball 213 110 0 — 8 7 2
Batteries: KP — Z. Edwards, J. Neighbors (5) and D. Lemiere; MB — Bybee, Larson (7) and Nelson.
American Legion
At Centralia (Thursday)
DENTISTS 7, ROCKIES 1
Hawaii 001 000 0 — 1 5 4
Lower Columbia 001 033 X — 7 7 1
Batteries: HAW — N/A; LCB — L. Barker and T. Lamb.
At Centralia (Friday)
RIVER CITY 8, DENTISTS 6
Hilander Dental 300 011 1 — 6 12 2
River City 431 000 X — 8 11 4
Batteries: LCB — C. Wheatley, M. Lindsey (2), Ta. McGrorty (3) and Ty. McGrorty; RC — N/A.
At Centralia (Wednesday)
DENTISTS 9, DIAMOND SPORTS 1
Hilander Dental 003 120 3 — 9 8 4
Diamond Sports 000 010 0 — 1 4 3
Batteries: LCB — C. Wesemann, E. Marshall (5) and K. Lindstrom; DS — N/A.
West Coast League
At Story Field
BLACK BEARS 1, DRIFTERS 0
Springfield 000 000 000 — 0 4 0
Cowlitz 000 001 00X — 1 8 0
Batteries: SPR — Haider, Armstrong (6), Holbert (8) and Kellum; COW — K. Francis, R. Moring (7), K. Ethridge (8), M. Nelson (9) and C. Tallakson.