LOCAL
Baseball
West Coast League
At David Story Field (Tuesday)
DRIFTERS 4, BLACK BEARS 1
Springfield 002 200 000 — 4 8 0
Cowlitz 000 010 000— 2 11 0
WP —John Over (3-0). LP — Lucien Wechsberg (2-1).
At David Story Field (Monday)
BLACK BEARS 8, DRIFTERS 0
Springfield 000 000 000 — 0 2 0
Cowlitz 020 213 00X — 8 6 1
Batteries: SPR — Brinkley, Coons (3), Holmes (6), Alberghini (7) and Kellum; COW – C. Gaston, W. Woodward (6), L. Glidewell (8), J. Meek (9) and G. Jay.
At Corvallis, Ore. (Sunday)
KNIGHTS 3, BLACK BEARS 2
Cowlitz 000 200 000 — 2 4 1
Corvallis 001 002 00X — 3 6 1
Batteries: COW — S. Seid, N. Silva (6), G. Ludlow (7) and M. Ortega; COR — Ross, Bremner (5), B. Jones (6), M. Jones (9) and Aroz.
American Legion
At Forest Grove, Ore. (Sunday)
A’S 4, RAINIERS 3
Lower Columbia 000 103 0 — 4 4 1
North Seattle 200 100 0 — 3 5 2
Batteries: LCB — Z. Jendro, D. Settlemier (3) and Z. Edgel, A. Becerra; NS — N/A.
At Kenai, Alaska (Sunday)
DENTISTS 4, TWINS 3 (8 INNINGS)
Lower Columbia 000 000 31 — 4 8 0
Kenai 011 001 00 — 3 4 2
Batteries: LCB — K. Lindstrom, Ta. McGrorty (3), D. Bartell, K. Lindstrom (7) and Ty. McGrorty; KEN — N/A.
Senior Babe Ruth
At David Story Field (Sunday)
GRAYS 4, DIRTBAGS 2
Rural Baseball Inc 010 100 0 — 2 4 2
Diamond Sports 101 002 X — 4 7 1
Batteries: RBI — J. Ellis, H. Gutenberger (4) and G. Keeton; DSG — Muddy, Lorenz (6) and a catcher.
At Boise, Idaho (Sunday)
CHIEFS 9, PREMIER 7
Kelso Premier 100 202 2 — 7 8 3
Nampa American 402 120 X — 9 10 0
Batteries: KP — P. Bunn, P. Hewey (2), D. Hoinowski (5) and G. Glass; NAL — Burton, Parlin (6) and Scott.
At Boise, Idaho (Sunday)
MAYHEM 9, PREMIER 4 (6 inn.)
Mayhem 006 012 X — 9 8 2
Kelso Premier 111 100 X — 4 3 2
Batteries: MAY — Nelson and Smith; KP — B. Martynowicz, A. Swanson (3), P. Bunn (6) and a catcher.
At Boise, Idaho (Sunday)
STORM 11, PREMIER 5
Kelso Premier 001 030 1 — 5 9 2
Owyhee 303 212 X — 11 13 2
Batteries: KP — D. Lemiere, E. Rich (4) and Z. Edwards; OWY — Kiscig, Oldridge (5) and Haws.