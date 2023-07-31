Area Box Scores

Local Box Scores
Senior Babe Ruth
At Calgary, Alberta (Sunday)
PACK 8, DIRTBAGS 4
Rural Baseball 000 100 3 — 4 8 1
Sandy Oregon 040 022 X — 8 8 3
Batteries: RBI — T. Groninger, G. Frewing (2), J. Comer (5) and H. Gutenberger; SP — Winchester and Ruehrdanz.
At Calgary, Alberta (Saturday)
PREMIER 10, BLUES 2
Kelso Premier 203 023 0 — 10 14 1
Calgary AAA 000 101 0 — 2 7 2
Batteries: KP — B. Swearingen, K. Shellenbarger (5), D. Hoinowski (6) and G. Glass; CAL — Scrimgeour, Luterbach (4), Anderson (6) and Kenna.
At Calgary, Alberta (Saturday)
PACK 8, SHOVELS 6
Sandy 130 100 3 — 8 9 3
T-Elite 101 030 1 — 6 9 6
Batteries: SP — Green, Culp (7) and Ruehrdanz; TE — R. Stanley, K. Winters (4), C. Schultz (6), J. Rogers (7) and B. Caron.
At Calgary (Friday)
DIRTBAGS 11, BLUES 5
Calgary AAA 200 001 2 — 5 5 3
Rural Baseball Inc 120 071 X — 11 12 1
Batteries: CAL — Ree, Beebe (5), Murray (6) and Kenna; RBI — G. Keeton, T. Groninger (7) and H. Gutenberger.
At Calgary (Friday)
PREMIER 13, SHOVELS 8
Calgary Premier 242 014 0 — 13 14 3
T-Elite 012 050 0 — 8 11 3
Batteries: CP — Trca, Finck (5) and Ivers; TE — A. Ramsey, D. Curl (5), J. Rogers (7) and B. Caron.
At Calgary (Friday)
PREMIER 16, SPARTANS 1 (4 inn.)
Rock Springs 001 0XX X — 1 1 1
Kelso Premier 452 5XX X — 16 11 1
Batteries: RS — Stone, Walker (1), Millemon (4), Shelley (4) and Cahill; KP — K. Shellenbarger, P. Hewey (3), D. Hoinowski (4) and G. Glass, I. Lemmons (4)
West Coast League
At Portland, Ore. (Sunday)
BLACK BEARS 6, PICKLES 1
Cowlitz 100 004 001 — 6 10 1
Portland 001 000 000 — 1 9 1
Batteries: COW — S. Seid, G. Gaurd (4), W. Woodward (6), N. Moquin (9) and M. Ortega; POR — Alfaro, Roundy, Delaney and Hiraki.
At Portland, Ore. (Saturday)
BLACK BEARS 4, PICKLES 0
Cowlitz 010 003 000 — 4 6 0
Portland 000 000 000 — 0 5 1
Batteries: COW — A. McQuilliams, G. Ludlow (5), L. Glidewell (8), M. Nelson (9) and C. Tallakson; POR — Villalobos, Hergert (6), Riccomini (7), Lacour (8) and McKenna.
At Portland (Friday)
BLACK BEARS 3, PICKLES 1
Cowlitz 000 000 201 — 3 6 0
Portland 000 010 000 — 1 8 1
Batteries: COW — K. Ethridge, G. Gaurd (6), J. Schueller (7), J. Meek (9) and G. Sotomayor; POR — Gienger, Roundy (8) and Bard.