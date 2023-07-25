Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s season came to an end on Monday in the American Legion state baseball tournament with a 12-6 loss Bellingham Post 7, Monday, at Wheeler Field in Centralia.

Hilander Dental's survival on the dark side of the bracket lasted shorter than 24 hours after Sunday’s walk-off loss to Lakeside. The Dentists finished the summer with a 24-11 record, and just a few more wins short of their biggest goals.

Holding a 2-1 lead, Bellingham took control of the consolation game with a seven-run third inning against LCBC pitcher Austin Lindquist to open a 9-1 lead. Facing elimination, Hilander Dental was unable to overcome the eight-run deficit.

“We ran into a team that was hitting the ball well and we made a couple of mistakes defensively that hurt us,” Lower Columbia Baseball Club head coach Joe Bair said.

The Dentists found some late offense as they scored three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to draw closer. However, four errors proved costly in the loss.

Kolten Lindstrom made the start on the mound for LCBC in place of Connor Wesemann, who had been scheduled to take the ball. Lindstrom pitched one inning before giving way to Lindquist in the second.

Wesemann found other ways to contribute, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI. Easton Marshall had three hits to lead the LCBC offense. Lindquist added a pair of hits including a double and two RBIs and Jake Lindstrom also had two hits and two RBIs for the Dentists.

Marshall finished the summer with a .450 batting average which led the team, a .512 on-base percentage, 22 RBI, 40 runs scored. He also set a program record with 30 stolen bases, eclipsing the previous mark of 25 set by Kyle McCrady.

Hilander Dental was led by Logan Barker on the mound. Barker finished the summer with a 7-0 record and 0.93 ERA mark which tied the team record.

The disappointing conclusion at State didn’t take away much from a standout summer for a Hilander Dental squad which is set to return 14 of its 17 players in 2024.

“I would say overall, we had a great summer," Bair said. "We won a tournament in Alaska, came second in another and in that college showcase, we finished in the top 16 out of 64 teams which is the first time we’ve done that in the program.”

And sure, the season ended without a State trophy to place in the Hilander Dental lobby, but each player walked away with a far greater reward in the form of something far less tangible — memories.

When their respective baseball playing careers are a decade (or more) in the rear-view mirror and their residence further way from Story Field, those memories will be what matters most.

“Those kids are going to remember (the Alaska) trip the rest of their life,” said Bair. “We were able to go up there and not only did we have a good experience, we were able to go on some hikes, we went to some fishing villages, not only that, we went up there and proved that we were a good team.”

Hilander Dental concluded the Alaska trip with a 7-2 record over nine games and a tournament win in Kenai. Its two losses were to the Eugene Challengers, a team that is 40-6 on the season and undefeated in the Oregon American Legion state playoffs.

One of Bair’s favorite moments of the season was watching Camden Wheatley dominate Eugene on the mound in an 11-1 revenge win in Alaska. Wheatley held the Challengers to two hits and one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings as LCBC snapped Eugene’s 23-game winning streak.

“He’s been in the shadows of those kids up in Toutle, the Cox brothers and that Swanson kid,” stated Bair. “For him to go and have a moment that nobody can ever take away from him is cool.”

Hilander Dental’s season came to an end on a late July afternoon in Centralia, but the memories will live on forever with each of the players lucky enough to be along for the ride.