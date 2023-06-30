After an early career chock-full of unsteadiness, former W.F. West standout Dakota Hawkins found some consistency in his final collegiate season for the Washington State Cougars in 2023.

First it was the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened his stay at Lower Columbia College after a full season in 2019, and just two starts in 2020 for the Red Devils. Despite his shortened stay, an offer came from the Cougs and the W.F. West grad made his way to Pullman to finish out his collegiate career.

In his sophomore season, Hawkins pitched, “all over the place.” Week-to-week he was used as a long reliever, a short reliever, and even picked up a few spot starts. Then in his junior year, nagging hamstring and groin injuries kept him from 100%, pitching just over 20 innings over 10 appearances.

Last season was different for Hawkins.

About a week before opening day, believing his role was going to be as a backend pitcher, Hawkins was told he was going to be WSU’s opening day starter. The senior would hold on to that spot all season as the Cougs’ Friday-starter for the entire season.

“I worked really hard to get to that Friday role,” Hawkins said. “Then he offered me the opportunity and I didn’t let him down.”

The Chehalis kid went on to have the best collegiate season of his career, amassing three double-digit strikeout games, finishing the season with the Pac-12’s fourth-highest strikeout count (92), a career-high in innings pitched (73), a 5-3 record, and a career-best 4.32 ERA.

His favorite moment was his career-high 12-strikeout game against Washington in Pullman, resulting in a 2-1 win over the Huskies.

“It was the perfect ending to my college book,” Hawkins said of his senior season. “I’m really happy with how my college career ended, I can’t really complain about being at a power five school and going to war with men that had the same dreams and desires I had.”

Hawkins said the key to his surge in 2023 was that very same consistency he’d been looking for in his early career. Once he settled into his role, and pitched the same way in the later innings that he could in the first or second, his comfort level grew and grew.

That, and the support of his friends and family in Chehalis.

“I’m getting calls and texts from family after every outing, or friends that I played legion or high school ball with,” Hawkins said. “I would look on facebook and see people reshare things. I loved the support I had back at home, I didn’t want to let my community down.”

Now the 23-year-old is looking to move on once again to bigger and better things.

Thanks to his strong season, and the hard work he’s put in to get here, Hawkins has worked out with several Major League Baseball teams already, and is hoping to be selected in the upcoming MLB draft in July.

“I always thought it was a possibility,” Hawkins said of being drafted. “In my head it's already happened, I just have to make it happen. I went to work everyday and kept grinding and getting my stuff up. Midway through the season I was getting some talks from coaches and scouts, and making it happen. I have to be ready for my opportunity.”