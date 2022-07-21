 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area box scores

Cowlitz Black Bears Stock Baseball

A baseball sits on the railing behind home plate at David Story Field on Friday, June 4, prior to the Cowlitz Black Bears home opener against the Walla Walla Sweets in West Coast League baseball action. The games was the first since 2019 for the Black Bears after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season.

 Jordan Nailon

BASEBALL

WEST COAST LEAGUE

At Corvallis, Ore.

KNIGHTS 13, BLACK BEARS 3

Cowlitz 010 002 000 — 3 7 1

Corvallis 224 401 00X — 13 16 1

WP: Brotherton. LP: Rembisz

SENIOR BABE RUTH

Wednesday

At Klamath Falls, Ore.

PREMIER 14, BLUES 3 (5 inn.)

Kelso Premier 113 45X X — 14 14 0

Calgary Blues 000 21X X — 3 2 4

Batteries: KP — P. Bartroff, I. Lemmons (4), P. Townsend (5), L. Cochran (5) and Z. Ruwaldt. CB — R. Florendine, A. Lazzarotto (5) and N. Anderson. 

Thursday

At Klamath Falls

PREMIER 12, LOBOS 2 (6 inn.)

Lander 000 200 X — 2 6 2

Kelso Premier 510 006 X — 12 10 1

Batteries: LL — K. Stpehenson, E. Stephenson (2) and P. Rees. KP — M. Kinswa, O. Combs (6) and Z. Ruwaldt. 

