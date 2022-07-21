Area box scores

BASEBALL
WEST COAST LEAGUE
At Corvallis, Ore.
KNIGHTS 13, BLACK BEARS 3
Cowlitz 010 002 000 — 3 7 1
Corvallis 224 401 00X — 13 16 1
WP: Brotherton. LP: Rembisz
SENIOR BABE RUTH
Wednesday
At Klamath Falls, Ore.
PREMIER 14, BLUES 3 (5 inn.)
Kelso Premier 113 45X X — 14 14 0
Calgary Blues 000 21X X — 3 2 4
Batteries: KP — P. Bartroff, I. Lemmons (4), P. Townsend (5), L. Cochran (5) and Z. Ruwaldt. CB — R. Florendine, A. Lazzarotto (5) and N. Anderson.
People are also reading…
Thursday
At Klamath Falls
PREMIER 12, LOBOS 2 (6 inn.)
Lander 000 200 X — 2 6 2
Kelso Premier 510 006 X — 12 10 1
Batteries: LL — K. Stpehenson, E. Stephenson (2) and P. Rees. KP — M. Kinswa, O. Combs (6) and Z. Ruwaldt.