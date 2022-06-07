Area box scores

BASEBALL
WCL
At Story Field
BLACK BEARS 6, NORTHPAWS 5 (11 inn.)
Kamloops 104 000 000 00 — 5 8 2
Cowlitz 001 120 100 01 — 6 11 0
Game ended with one out in the 11th
WP: Bertram (1-0). LP: Polack (0-1)
Savier Pinales had three hits, including a two-run double in the seventh inning that rallied Gonzaga to an 11-9 win over Wright State in a loser-out game of the Blacksburg Regional.The Raiders (30-27) took a 9-4 lead with a six-run third inning, but Owen Wild was outstanding in relief for the Bulldogs. Ezra Samperi was hit by a pitch and Jack Machtolf singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning. After a pitching change, Enzo Apodaca had an RBI single to pull the Zags within 9-8. Pinales pulled the next pitch down the left-field line for the go-ahead runs. Cade McGee drove in Pinales with a two-out single.
Colby Shade hit a three-run homer, Brennan Milone had five hits and Oregon rolled to an 18-6 win over Southeast Missouri State in a loser-out game of the Louisville Regional. Oregon pounded out 26 hits with seven doubles, a two-run triple by Josh Kasevich in the eighth and a two-out solo home run by Milone in the top of the first inning. Drew Cowley and Josiah Cromwick both had four hits. A seven-run second broke it open with Sam Novitske rapping a two-run double and Shade belting his home run over the left-field wall. Brett Graber and Wyatt Grant hit home runs for the Redhawks
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and wing Julian Strawther both say they will drop out of the NBA draft and return to the Bulldogs for next season. Timme and Strawther announced their decisions a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-10 Timme led the Zags in scoring with 18.4 points per game, and was the West Coast Conference player of the year and a second-team AP All-American. The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs.
