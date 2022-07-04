 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

  • 0
Baseball stock in hand

A player holds the ball over the dugout rail while waiting for his chance to shine on the field.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

BASEBALL

WEST COAST LEAGUE

Saturday

At Kamloops, British Columbia

NORTHPAWS 5, BLACK BEARS 2

Cowlitz 001 000 010 — 2 4 0

Kamloops 001 310 00X — 5 6 1

WP: Ring. LP: Hardman

American Legion

Friday

At Twin Falls, Idaho

ATHLETICS 2, DENTISTS 1

Reno 100 010 0 — 2 7 1

LCBC 000 100 0 — 1 5 1

Batteries: REN — N/A. LCBC — D. Miller and K. Lindstrom

At Twin Falls, Idaho

CATCH 9, DENTISTS 2

Idaho 212 112 0 — 9 12 1

LCBC 000 002 0 — 2 8 4

Batteries: LCBC — K. Lindstrom, L. Goldner (5), D. Curl (6) and T. Lamb. IDH — N/A

Saturday

At Twin Falls, Idaho

DENTISTS 10, RUNNIN' REBELS 6

LCBC 070 300 0 — 10 9 1

Pocatello 100 120 2 — 6 8 1

Batteries: LCBC — C. Wheatley, A. Lindquist (4), Jackson Rohl (5), Camden Wheatley (5) and Trenton Lamb. POC — N/A.

SENIOR BABE RUTH

Friday

At The Lumberyard

PREMIER 13, DIRTBAGS 0 (5 inn.)

RBI 000 00X X — 0 2 2

Premier 12(10) 0XX X — 13 9 0

Batteries: RBI — R. Jacob, J. Rogers (3) and H. Gutenberger. PRM — Kinswa, Lemmons and Ruwaldt.

A The Lumberyard

CUBS 13, DIRTBAGS 1 (5 inn.)

Clark Co. (10)00 30X X — 13 13 3

RBI 000 01X X — 1 2 4

Batteries: CC — N/A. RBI — H. Buckmaster, O. Erickson and H. Gutenberger.

Saturday

At The Lumberyard

DIRTBAGS 10, LONGSHOREMEN 3

Grays Harbor 100 100 0 — 3 3 2

Rural Baseball 400 510 X — 10 7 4

Batteries: GH — N/A. RBI — J. Rogers, J. Ellis (2), H. Gutenberger (7) and T. McDonnell.

Sunday

At The Lumberyard

DIRTBAGS 7, DOUBLE A'S 2

LCBC 010 100 0 — 2 3 2

RBI 101 410 X — 7 7 3

Batteries: LCBC — Z. Doherty, D. Lemiere, K. Smith and J. Lindstrom. RBI — T. Tabor, J. Rogers (7) and T. McDonnell and B. Caron.

At The Lumberyard

PREMIER 5, LONGSHOREMEN 4

Aberdeen 000 300 1 — 4 7 4

Premier 012 100 1 — 5 5 3

Batteries: AL — N/A. KP — J. Francis, I. Lemmons and G. Glass

At The Lumberyard

PREMIER 3, CUBS 2 (8 innings)

Clark County 002 000 00 — 2 1 1

Premier 010 001 01 — 3 4 2

Batteries: CC — N/A. KP — M. Kinswa, I. Lemmons and Z. Ruwaldt.

At The Lumberyard

