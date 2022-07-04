Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
WEST COAST LEAGUE
Saturday
At Kamloops, British Columbia
NORTHPAWS 5, BLACK BEARS 2
Cowlitz 001 000 010 — 2 4 0
Kamloops 001 310 00X — 5 6 1
WP: Ring. LP: Hardman
American Legion
Friday
At Twin Falls, Idaho
ATHLETICS 2, DENTISTS 1
Reno 100 010 0 — 2 7 1
LCBC 000 100 0 — 1 5 1
Batteries: REN — N/A. LCBC — D. Miller and K. Lindstrom
At Twin Falls, Idaho
CATCH 9, DENTISTS 2
Idaho 212 112 0 — 9 12 1
LCBC 000 002 0 — 2 8 4
Batteries: LCBC — K. Lindstrom, L. Goldner (5), D. Curl (6) and T. Lamb. IDH — N/A
Saturday
At Twin Falls, Idaho
DENTISTS 10, RUNNIN' REBELS 6
LCBC 070 300 0 — 10 9 1
Pocatello 100 120 2 — 6 8 1
Batteries: LCBC — C. Wheatley, A. Lindquist (4), Jackson Rohl (5), Camden Wheatley (5) and Trenton Lamb. POC — N/A.
SENIOR BABE RUTH
Friday
At The Lumberyard
PREMIER 13, DIRTBAGS 0 (5 inn.)
RBI 000 00X X — 0 2 2
Premier 12(10) 0XX X — 13 9 0
Batteries: RBI — R. Jacob, J. Rogers (3) and H. Gutenberger. PRM — Kinswa, Lemmons and Ruwaldt.
A The Lumberyard
CUBS 13, DIRTBAGS 1 (5 inn.)
Clark Co. (10)00 30X X — 13 13 3
RBI 000 01X X — 1 2 4
Batteries: CC — N/A. RBI — H. Buckmaster, O. Erickson and H. Gutenberger.
Saturday
At The Lumberyard
DIRTBAGS 10, LONGSHOREMEN 3
Grays Harbor 100 100 0 — 3 3 2
Rural Baseball 400 510 X — 10 7 4
Batteries: GH — N/A. RBI — J. Rogers, J. Ellis (2), H. Gutenberger (7) and T. McDonnell.
Sunday
At The Lumberyard
DIRTBAGS 7, DOUBLE A'S 2
LCBC 010 100 0 — 2 3 2
RBI 101 410 X — 7 7 3
Batteries: LCBC — Z. Doherty, D. Lemiere, K. Smith and J. Lindstrom. RBI — T. Tabor, J. Rogers (7) and T. McDonnell and B. Caron.
At The Lumberyard
PREMIER 5, LONGSHOREMEN 4
Aberdeen 000 300 1 — 4 7 4
Premier 012 100 1 — 5 5 3
Batteries: AL — N/A. KP — J. Francis, I. Lemmons and G. Glass
At The Lumberyard
PREMIER 3, CUBS 2 (8 innings)
Clark County 002 000 00 — 2 1 1
Premier 010 001 01 — 3 4 2
Batteries: CC — N/A. KP — M. Kinswa, I. Lemmons and Z. Ruwaldt.
At The Lumberyard
