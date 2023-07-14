Recent Woodland graduate Dane Huddleston finished third in an 84 player field in the U.S. Amateur Tournament qualifying event held at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Oregon earlier this week.

Huddleston earned a first alternate slot to the U.S. Amateur event which will be held in August in Colorado by firing a 36-hole total of 141 on Monday and Tuesday. That effort left him 1-under par and one shot shy of the 2-under winning total tallied by the two winners who were awarded the lone qualifying spots.

The par-71 Trysting Tree course played to its full 7,400-yard length over the two-day event. The pins were tucked and the greens played firm, leaving just three golfers including Huddleston under par after 36 holes.

Huddleston is scheduled to play in the PNGA Championship at Chambers Bay in Tacoma next week. As the first alternate to the U.S. Amateur Tournament in August, Huddleston awaits upcoming results from scheduled events to determine his fate.

The Woodland alum is on his way to attend college at Utah Valley in the fall where he will play golf for the Wolverines.