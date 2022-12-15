Alumni Radar: Breana Edwards and Logann Golden represent area volleyball in NCAA Tournament

It’s not often that a local athlete gets to compete in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, let alone at the Division 1 level. But to have two former Lower Columbia area stars playing on the biggest stage at the same time? That's unheard of.

At least it was unheard of until Breana Edwards and Logann Golden set the bar as high as its ever gone in recent weeks.

The former Rainier and Castle Rock standouts have been doing just that, competing on two of the best collegiate volleyball teams in the country. Their paths have been different but they've crossed just the same, with Edwards no at the University of San Diego and Golden at Washington State University.

In order to make it to that level it takes a lot of open gyms, and a drive to compete when no one else wants to. Edwards is in her fifth and final collegiate season and wants to play professionally overseas. Meanwwhile Golden just wrapped up her third season as a bona fide walk-on at WSU.

Edwards, the Rainier alum, spent her first four years of college in the Big 10 at the University of Indiana before transferring to play for the Toreros.

“We didn’t really win a lot of games there,” Edwards stated. “I wanted to go somewhere where the winning was an establishment of the culture.”

The Toreros have made a captivating run this season, and have found themselves in the Final Four while channeling the “Why Not Us?” mentality. They were set to take on Texas on Thursday for a spot in the national semifinals.

“Nobody has believed that this is something we could do,” Edwards stated. “So that’s been our motto the entire season and we’ve been taking it game by game.”

In four seasons at Indiana, Edwards totaled 1,266 kills, 181 total blocks, and 27 aces in 108 total matches. This season at USD she is second on the team in kills with 367 total. She has also tallied 59 blocks this season.

“She’s always been a strong hitter,” said Mike Edwards, Breana's father. “Now she has developed a little more. She’s a lot stronger and a lot smarter.”

For Breana, the sport of volleyball runs deep in her blood. Her mother Tina played collegiately at Oregon and her father Mike was her high school coach.

“High school seems like forever ago, but as her dad, I’m proud of her," Mike said. "She has done everything that she could do to get where she is at.”

While Breana Edwards' collegiate career will soon be coming to an end one way or another, she has not given up hopes of continuing to play.

“I’d like to pursue playing professionally,” Breana Edwards explained. “That may most likely be overseas. As of now I have no idea where, but when the season is done my coach will set me up with an agency who will find me somewhere to play!”

They may not have played against each other in high school, but Edwards and Golden had a chance to play against each other this season. That matchup came on Dec. 2 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in San Diego where Edwards tallied 23 Kills in the USD win over Washington State. Golden, played in all four sets and tallied a dig in the season-ending loss.

“It was a lot of fun,” Golden stated reflecting on the match. “Growing up playing volleyball together and watching each other play to playing against each other is awesome. Definitely such an amazing and surreal experience.”

The journey to collegiate relevance for Golden has been a little more complex. During her senior year at Castle Rock High School in 2020 she was set to play in a big tournament, the Colorado Crossroads, where the colleges she was talking to would have a chance to see her play.

But like so many other things, COVID-19 shut that tournament down unceremoniously. So in order to be seen by colleges, she had to figure something else out. That desperation resulted in some zoom calls while she was on the court practicing.

She also got the help from a family friend, who prevoiusly played at WSU, in the form of a good old fasioned vouch.

“They did something that colleges normally don’t do,” Golden noted. “They hadn’t seen me play live yet, they took a chance on me and offered me a walk on position.”

As of now, she is still a walk on. Though she has played a big part on the Cougars team this season as a defensive specialist/libero. Golden has served up eight aces this season, while also throwing herself to the the floor with enough precision to contribute 22 digs for her team.

“I’ve been able to help my team this season,” Golden said of her contributions. “More specifically on defense and in serving.”

The Castle Rock alum still has at least one more year to think about it, but as of now she does not have intentions of continuing her playing career beyond her time in crimson and grey.

“I haven’t really thought about it much,” Golden continued. “I’ve been thinking more along the lines of being a graduate assistant which fits in more with what I’m studying, which is sports management.”