College World Series among spring events axed by virus

OMAHA, Neb. — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation Thursday, but 27 other men’s and women’s championships won’t be contested this winter and spring, either — and that doesn’t include all the sports in Divisions II and III.

The biggest of those events is baseball’s College World Series, which will not be held for the first time since 1946.

Omaha has hosted the Division I baseball championship every year since 1950. The CWS has a $70 million annual impact on the local economy each year and produces 10 days of programming inventory for ESPN.

“Devastating. Stunning,” UCLA coach John Savage said. “I feel for all the players. I feel for the coaches. I feel for all the programs that work so hard through the fall and January, and to have such a decision to go down so quickly is just really hard to imagine. I feel for the seniors across the country. It’s just a really, really sad day.”

The eight-team College World Series is held each June at TD Ameritrade Park and is the culmination of the NCAA baseball tournament, the No. 2 revenue producer for the NCAA. The event draws more than 300,000 fans per year from across the country and is one of Omaha’s most anticipated events of the year.