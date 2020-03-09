College roundup: LCC takes three from Hawks in weekend series

The Red Devils got over on Columbia Basin College in three out of four games here at David Story Field this weekend.

Lower Columbia was able to sweep the bill on Saturday with 6-1 win and then a 8-5 victory. Sunday turned up split results, though, as the Red Devils were shutout 6-0 to start the day before bouncing back with authority for a 9-3 win in the nightcap.

In Saturday’s first game the Red Devils broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero did the rest. Guerrero, a transfer from Washington State University who graduated from W.F. West, notched 15 strikeouts in six innings of work while allowing just four hits, one walk and one run. Eli Shubert kept the dominant trend going with six strikeouts in three shutout innings to close the game.

Greg Bernash led the Red Devils at the plate with a double, two runs scored and a RBI. Grant Sherrod added a pair of hits, including a double and catcher Kyle Casperson was 2-for-2 with a run scored and a run driven in.

Griffin Henry earned the win in Saturday’s second contest with 4.1 innings of relief for the Red Devils in which he racked up six strikeouts and allowed just one run.