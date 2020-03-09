College roundup: LCC takes three from Hawks in weekend series

The Red Devils got over on Columbia Basin College in three out of four games here at David Story Field this weekend.
Lower Columbia was able to sweep the bill on Saturday with 6-1 win and then a 8-5 victory. Sunday turned up split results, though, as the Red Devils were shutout 6-0 to start the day before bouncing back with authority for a 9-3 win in the nightcap.
In Saturday’s first game the Red Devils broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero did the rest. Guerrero, a transfer from Washington State University who graduated from W.F. West, notched 15 strikeouts in six innings of work while allowing just four hits, one walk and one run. Eli Shubert kept the dominant trend going with six strikeouts in three shutout innings to close the game.
Greg Bernash led the Red Devils at the plate with a double, two runs scored and a RBI. Grant Sherrod added a pair of hits, including a double and catcher Kyle Casperson was 2-for-2 with a run scored and a run driven in.
Griffin Henry earned the win in Saturday’s second contest with 4.1 innings of relief for the Red Devils in which he racked up six strikeouts and allowed just one run.
LCC was able to put up six runs in the first inning and then added on sporadically throughout the game. Drew Steelhammer and Matthew Schwarz each knocked doubles in the contest with Schwarz turning in a pair of RBIs. Tommy Davis added a hit and two RBIs in the win while Guerrero, having moved over to designated hitter, tallied two hits, a run scored and a run driven in.
However, Sunday’s action didn’t go LCC’s way out of the gate as they were shutout by the Hawks 6-0 while mustering just five hits.
Shane Martin earned the win on the mound for Columbia Basin while the bottom of the Hawks batting order provided much of the punch. Payton Kallaher and Nick Grade (numbers seven and nine in the lineup) were each 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Starting pitcher Dakota Hawkins was only able to go 1.1 innings for the Red Devils. He gave up three runs while notching three strikeouts. Spencer Anderson was able to accumulate six strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work but also surrendered three runs in the loss.
At the plate Grant Henry provided the most pop for LCC, going 2-for-4 with a double. Chase Matheny, Tommy Davis, and Tyler Reece also added hits.
It’s unclear what sort of talk the Red Devils had in between games on Sunday but whatever the subject matter was, it worked. As evidence of their turnaround LCC came out and posted eight runs in the first inning on their way to victory.
In that first inning Guerrero singled home a run before Davis pounded a three-run double. Then Bernash drove home a run with a hit before Schwarz brought in two more runs with a base knock. Guerrero capped the first-inning scoring outburst with a sacrifice fly.
Davis finished the game with two doubles and his three RBIs while Matheny, Schwarz, and Guerrero drove in two runs each in the win.
Kaden Vanderwerf earned the win on the hill with seven strikeouts and two runs allowed in his seven-inning outing. Alex Bratton finished the day with two hits and one run allowed over the final two innings.
Lower Columbia (8-2) is scheduled to play at Edmonds on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Game 1
At Lower Columbia
RED DEVILS 6, HAWKS 1
Columbia Basin 000 001 000 — 1 4 0
Lower Columbia 000 400 20X — 6 9 1
Batteries: Columbia Basin — Jon Garza, Krebs-Parker (7), Caleb Beasley (8) and Devon Garner; Lower Columbia — Tyson Guererro, Eli Shubert (7) and Kyle Casperson
Game 2
You have free articles remaining.
At Lower Columbia
RED DEVILS 8, HAWKS 5
Columbia Basin 102 100 010 — 5 7 2
Lower Columbia 601 010 00X — 8 10 3
Batteries: Columbia Basin — Nick Bateman, Nick Solomon (1), Nikolas Bonnington (6) and Jason Tutton; Lower Columbia — Nick Jennings, Griffin Henry (4), Alex Brady (8) and Kyle Casperson
SUNDAY
Game 1
At Lower Columbia College
HAWKS 6, RED DEVILS 0
Columbia Basin 030 000 030 — 6 11 2
Lower Columbia 000 000 000 — 0 5 1
Batteries: Columbia Basin — Shane Martin, Riley Harrison (8) and Devon Garner; Lower Columbia — Dakota Hawkins, Spencer Anderson (2), Ryan Pitts (9) and Joel Wood
Game 2
At Lower Columbia College
RED DEVILS 9, HAWKS 3
Columbia Basin 000 011 01O — 3 11 2
Lower Columbia 800 000 10X — 9 6 0
Batteries: Columbia Basin — Trent Sellers, Nick Bateman (4), Zach Vander Hoek (9) and Jason Tutton; Lower Columbia — Kader Vanderwerf, Alex Bratton (8) and Grant Henry.
SOFTBALL
The Red Devils fell twice here at their home away from home on Sunday as Edmonds prevailed 7-2 to start the day and then ended things early with a 12-2 win in an abbreviated five-inning contest in Montesano.
Trinity Naugle went the distance for Lower Columbia in the day’s opening contest. She struck out nine Tritons along the way but also surrendered seven hits and four earned runs.
On offense Ada Williams launched a home run as one of LCC’s six hits. Saydie Harris, Bryanna Soares, and Valeti Fifita all added one hit each. Kinzey Williams added two hits in the loss.
The second contest provided no relief for the Red Devils as the Edmonds offense exploded for a dozen runs in order to clinch the ten-run victory.
Harris tallied three hits a a run, and a RBI for the Red Devils. Kaylee Barnum added two hits, a run scored, and a RBI in the loss.
LCC (4-3) will play a doubleheader against Southwest Oregon College on Saturday at Tam O’Shanter Park beginning at noon.