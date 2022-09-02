 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Prep Football: Clatskanie QB hurt, Tigers fall in opener at Willamina

082322-lng-mag-clats.jpg

Coach Tim Warren of Clatskanie hollers out directions to a mob of players during the second day of practice, Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tigers have dropped down a classification this season and will now play 9-man football.

 KATELYN METZGER THE DAILY NEWS

WILLAMINA, Ore. — The Clatskanie Tigers lost 34-28 to Willamina High School in their first foray into 9-man football Thursday night.

In their Week 1 matchup he Tigers fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter.

Clatskanie got on the scoreboard with the help of a 65-yard pass from Ayden Boursaw that set up a six-yard touchdown run by Nelson Warren.  Shortly thereafter Boursaw ran in a touchdown from five yards out to cap a seven minute scoring drive.

After giving up a touchdown before halftime the Tigers answered back with an exclamation point when Boursaw returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown to put Clatskanie up 22-20.

However, late in the third quarter Boursaw, Clatskanie's starting quarterback, left the game with an undisclosed injury. With the Tigers' signal caller out of action Willamina seized the momentum to score 14 unanswered points and secure the victory in the season opener.

People are also reading…

Clatskanie backup quarterback Ben Blackwood replaced Boursaw. Blackwood led a late scoring drive with a passing touchdown to Miles Carter that brought the Tigers within one score. The Tigers recovered the onside kick with 46 seconds left but failed to move the football.

Clatskanie (0-1) is scheduled to play at Gervais on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

