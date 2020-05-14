Check Swing: Oregon teams call it quits but River City league rolls on

Brown added that he’s reaching out to the league’s peripheral teams from rural Southwest Washington in order to see if any other teams are looking to jump in, or out, of competition this spring and summer. For now, he says he expects there to be at least two 13-15 year old teams from Longview, in addition to a team from Kalama and a team from Ridgefield.

“We are probably down from 14 teams to four,” Brown admitted.

Brown said the league is planning on beginning practices in small groups on May 22, with games beginning at Roy Morse Park on or after June 9. He explained that those start up dates are based on the timeline for phased reopening that has been outlined by Gov. Jay Inslee, and noted that the league has been in contact with the Longview parks department to make sure the fields, and permissions, are prepared.

“They are okay with our plan going forward as long as all the phases are in order,” Brown explained.