Check Swing: Oregon teams call it quits but River City league rolls on

After almost two months of uncertainty the future became a little more clear late last week for River City baseball.
The youth league, which serves players ages 13-16, rose from the ashes of the old Longview Babe Ruth league and includes players from as far away as Winlock, Ilwaco, and Ridgefield. Those reinforcements don’t even include the mass of Oregonians who regularly trek across the Lewis and Clark Bridge in order to play America’s pastime.
That all changed this year, though, when statewide restrictions were implemented in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Those orders from the governors of Washington and Oregon originally delayed the start of the River City regular season and cast a large shadow of doubt. Now, with stay-at-home orders extended on both sides of the Columbia River, the league is experiencing a mass exodus of participants.
According to River City league president, Ryan Brown, all of the 13-15 year old teams from Oregon have officially canceled their seasons in response to the latest directive from Gov. Kate Brown. That means that two teams from Astoria, two teams from Warrenton, two teams from Knappa, and a team each from Clatskanie and Rainier will not be playing River City baseball this year.
“The coaches and I talked this weekend and Warrenton, Knappa, and Astoria all go through a local youth affiliation and they all canceled everything immediately after that,” Brown said. “All of those are based on the nothing-until-September guidelines from Oregon.”
Brown added that he’s reaching out to the league’s peripheral teams from rural Southwest Washington in order to see if any other teams are looking to jump in, or out, of competition this spring and summer. For now, he says he expects there to be at least two 13-15 year old teams from Longview, in addition to a team from Kalama and a team from Ridgefield.
“We are probably down from 14 teams to four,” Brown admitted.
Brown said the league is planning on beginning practices in small groups on May 22, with games beginning at Roy Morse Park on or after June 9. He explained that those start up dates are based on the timeline for phased reopening that has been outlined by Gov. Jay Inslee, and noted that the league has been in contact with the Longview parks department to make sure the fields, and permissions, are prepared.
“They are okay with our plan going forward as long as all the phases are in order,” Brown explained.
While the 13-15 year old group is regrouping after massive changes to their season, the River City Rebels 16U travel team is still preparing to play a regular schedule beginning around the end of June. Brown added that Longview Youth Baseball, of which he is a board member, is planning on following a reopening schedule that follows the same state guidelines. As a result, Brown expects the dates will be similar to River City.
With those developments in mind Brown was beginning to feel almost optimistic on Monday.
“It’s kind of a little bit of both. It’s a little bit that as a Board we know when the dates are supposed to happen so we can put things on paper. But losing half of our league, or three quarters of our league, it hurts. But we understand the situation we are in,” Brown said. “Still, we’re not sure if we are going to play at all. There’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s still pretty dim.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!