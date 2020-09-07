Changes aplenty at Triangle Bowl

The remodel slowed down when bowlers were told that alleys wouldn’t be opening until 2021. When the Governor changed course in August, the Triangle had some catching up to do for opening day.

Malakowsky said the day they heard the news about the impending reopening was filled with jubilation and lots of stress. Things were nowhere near ready to roll but with the help of loyal bowlers they were able to commit to the early September opening.

While the renovations were kept hush-hush while they were underway, Malakowsky says the Triangle crew is now ready to serve their community again.

“We’re ready, we’re chomping at the bit. We have been so honored by the community. Nothing we do will ever show the appreciation. All of that is so big and we are just floored,” Malakowsky said. “They don’t want any money, they just want to give us their time.”

As the Triangle staff prepares to reopen the doors while fulfilling the state mandates to keep bowling alleys open they are once again going to have to rely on their community of bowlers to toe the line. According to Malakowsky, Triangle Bowl plans to uphold the rules “as strict or stricter,” than needed to keep the new lights humming and the pins cracking.