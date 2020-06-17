Cascade Collegiate League will play 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cascade Collegiate League will have its 2020 season after all.

A relatively new league that has players apply for either a showcase team or one of six affiliates, the CCL pulls in players from NCAA, NAIA and NWAC.

Austin Cantrell, of Rainier fame, is on a team. He is currently enrolled at Centralia Community College.

Jadon Williamson, who recently graduated from R.A. Long and will attend LCC, is also in the league.

There are three other Red Devils, as well.

Nic Iliyn from Aurora, Oregon, Ryley Larson of Lacey and Kyle Fitzgerald of Portland are all Red Devils in the CCL.

The CCL is going to great lengths to make its 2020 season safe. Opening Weekend, which runs Friday and Saturday, will be hosted by the College of Idaho in Caldwell, then will fulfill the remainder of its schedule at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

“While we do anticipate returning to Washington/Oregon in the weeks ahead, we are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from the City of Caldwell and are committed to honoring our original start date while prioritizing the health and safety of all involved in the Cascade Collegiate League,” Commissioner Ben Krueger said.

