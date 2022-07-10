 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Youth Baseball

Cal Ripken Baseball: Longview, Kelso eliminated from 11U State Tournament

  • 0
Carter Oldemar Longview Youth Baseball

Longview's Carter Oldemar throws a pitch to Kelso at John Null Park on Friday, July 8, in Longview. 

 Katelyn Metzger

Both local teams at the Cal Ripken 11U State All-Star Baseball Tournament saw their seasons come to an end a little bit shy of advancing to Regionals at John Null Park over the Weekend.

Longview played host, but that didn’t mean there was a cupcake schedule waiting for them. The Rebels opened the tournament Thursday against eventual champion Black Hills just a game after Black Hills placed a 20-spot on Centerfield. Longview fell behind 10-0 in the first before battling back a bit, but ultimately Black Hills took them down 17-6 in four innings.

The Rebels bounced back against Centerfield on Friday, cruising to a 13-3 win to set up a loser-out showdown with their rival from across the Cowlitz in Kelso. Up to that point Kelso had gone winless in the tournament, losing their opening game 10-9 in heartbreaking fashion on a walk-off single from Puyallup. Kelso’s road didn’t get much easier as they fell 10-1 to Kennewick National to set up their showdown with Longview on Friday afternoon.

But at the end of the day it was Longview that ran away with a 12-2 win to book their trip to the semifinals where they fell 9-1 at the hands of Kennewick.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grimes, Knicks top Warriors 101-88 despite Moody's 34 points

Quentin Grimes had 24 points and eight assists, Jericho Sims scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and the New York Knicks overcame Moses Moody’s 34 points to beat the Golden State Warriors 101-88 at the Las Vegas Summer League. Moody was 8 for 13 from the floor and 15 of 17 from the free throw line. Mac McClung added 17 points for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga, picked No. 7 overall by Golden State in the 2021 draft, had four points and five of the Warriors’ 23 turnovers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News