Cal Ripken Baseball: Longview, Kelso eliminated from 11U State Tournament

Both local teams at the Cal Ripken 11U State All-Star Baseball Tournament saw their seasons come to an end a little bit shy of advancing to Regionals at John Null Park over the Weekend.

Longview played host, but that didn’t mean there was a cupcake schedule waiting for them. The Rebels opened the tournament Thursday against eventual champion Black Hills just a game after Black Hills placed a 20-spot on Centerfield. Longview fell behind 10-0 in the first before battling back a bit, but ultimately Black Hills took them down 17-6 in four innings.

The Rebels bounced back against Centerfield on Friday, cruising to a 13-3 win to set up a loser-out showdown with their rival from across the Cowlitz in Kelso. Up to that point Kelso had gone winless in the tournament, losing their opening game 10-9 in heartbreaking fashion on a walk-off single from Puyallup. Kelso’s road didn’t get much easier as they fell 10-1 to Kennewick National to set up their showdown with Longview on Friday afternoon.

But at the end of the day it was Longview that ran away with a 12-2 win to book their trip to the semifinals where they fell 9-1 at the hands of Kennewick.