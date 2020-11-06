Brothers on strike: Nugent bros roll perfect games, identical scores, in league play

As he made his way across the Triangle Bowl parking lot last Thursday, Ray Nugent had no idea what he was walking into. It was a regularly scheduled bowling night in the Ten Grand League and nothing seemed out of the ordinary, but it turned out to be a night that the Nugent family will never forget.

“I was walking into the bowling alley and people were asking me if I was going to roll a 300 like my brother,” Ray Nugent explained. “I had no idea.”

With the pressure predictably applied by the gallery of onlooking regulars, and the high stakes of a rivalry that only brothers can truly understand, Ray knew what he had to do. He had to match his brother, Larry.

And so he did. Twice.

Stepping up to the line time after time he notched strike after strike. In his second game of the evening he dropped every pin and secured his own perfect 300 game. And amazing as that was, it wasn’t the only category where he managed to match his older brother tit for tat on the evening. After rolling his final ball of the night he looked up at the scoreboard and saw a cumulative three game score of 751 — the exact same score that his brother had tallied on the night.