Brothers on strike: Nugent bros roll perfect games, identical scores, in league play

As he made his way across the Triangle Bowl parking lot last Thursday, Ray Nugent had no idea what he was walking into. It was a regularly scheduled bowling night in the Ten Grand League and nothing seemed out of the ordinary, but it turned out to be a night that the Nugent family will never forget.
“I was walking into the bowling alley and people were asking me if I was going to roll a 300 like my brother,” Ray Nugent explained. “I had no idea.”
With the pressure predictably applied by the gallery of onlooking regulars, and the high stakes of a rivalry that only brothers can truly understand, Ray knew what he had to do. He had to match his brother, Larry.
And so he did. Twice.
Stepping up to the line time after time he notched strike after strike. In his second game of the evening he dropped every pin and secured his own perfect 300 game. And amazing as that was, it wasn’t the only category where he managed to match his older brother tit for tat on the evening. After rolling his final ball of the night he looked up at the scoreboard and saw a cumulative three game score of 751 — the exact same score that his brother had tallied on the night.
“We were able to talk briefly when I was coming in but because of COVID the league is broken into two groups,” Ray Nugent, 28, said. “I didn’t realize that was what he had shot for his entire series.”
Although safety precautions kept the brothers apart during their games, Larry, 32, wasted little time reaching out to congratulate his little brother.
“Before I’d even gotten a chance to call him he was texting me to congratulate me,” Ray Nugent said. “Honestly we were both super happy for each other.”
By no means did the Nugent brothers didn’t bump into bowling by accident. The game has been a family affair from the start with their father, Bob Nugent, a member of the Cowlitz County Bowling Hall of Fame and the Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame, leading by example.
“It’s a family thing,” Ray Nugent said. “It’s in our blood.”
Larry first picked up the round rock at the age of nine and Ray started at around four or five years old. When the brothers reached high school age they both bowled for R.A. Long High School and the Cowlitz County All-Star Team, both coached by their father. While Larry has more than 20 perfect games to his name and Ray has five of his own, last Thursday was the first time that they’d ever managed to score 300 on the same night.
“He thinks it’s super cool,” Larry Nugent said. “Dad’s proud.”
“Super proud,” Ray Nugent added.
Of course, the brothers have always been competitive in nearly everything they do. That’s just the way it goes. But those rivalries extend upward one generation, too, since no father ever likes to be whooped by their progeny.
“There’s always family competitions. Anything and everything,” Larry Nugent said. “Any time we’re bowling we’re competing against each other.”
And while the brothers Nugent have done plenty over the years to put a little extra shine on the family name, they know anytime they toe the line with their father they had better bring their A-game. Larry noted that it’s become a tradition to bowl together on Monday nights, and in the age of COVID-19, it’s one of the only familial gatherings that they know they can depend on.
“It’s still a competition. Just last Monday night he beat both of us,” Ray Nugent said of his father.
When the brothers were first learning to bowl Longview and Kelso was experiencing a heyday of sorts with three bowling alleys in operation between the two towns. Over the years they spent plenty of time at Fox Bowl and Hilander Bowl, but Triangle Bowl has always been their home alley. They noted that it was difficult when the building was shut down during the first six months of COVID-19 restrictions, but now that Triangle Bowl is back open and sporting a comprehensive remodel their home away from home is looking better than ever.
“As soon as Triangle reopened we went back to Triangle,” Ray Nugent said. “With the remodel, it brought back the retro look and it’s turning heads across Washington.”
Last Thursday, though, it was the Nugents who were turning heads. When the day began the brothers weren’t even both scheduled to bowl, but Larry wound up getting the call as a substitute for another league member who couldn’t make it out that night.
Once the pins started flying and the possibility of a pair of perfect games began to electrify the air, the brothers had plenty of familiar faces rooting for them to succeed in their quest at dual perfection.
“We were having fun with it. Everyone down there is really supportive of each other. It kind of becomes a family atmosphere after a while,” Ray Nugent said. “It was really a coincidental kind of thing. We both just had a really good night.”
