Bring on the Thunder: Sights and sounds of the return of the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo

Spectators filed into the rodeo arena at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds as the smell of the concessions wafted through the stands and rodeo-goers readied for the return of the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo on Thursday.

With the stands nearly full, competitors from across the Northwest took their places in their chutes prepped and ready to put on a show for the crowd.

Before the festivities, the National Anthem served as the starting bell and felt as though it had more weight than it normally does. After a year of canceled events and COVID-19 restrictions, the rodeo felt like a trip back to the way things were before the pandemic, as well as a sign of what could be ahead as restrictions are lifted and a return to normalcy seems to finally be here.

Then it was the cowboys and cowgirls’ time to shine. They jumped off horses to wrestle steers, showed off their finesse with a lasso during the tie down and team roping events, held on for dear life during the saddle bronc and bull riding and weaved their horses around barrels to try and best the competition.

All the while, the spectators cheered as they watched and announcer Scott Allen reminded them to put the Thunder in Thunder Mountain as they stomped and shook the bleachers in the arena to energize the contestants.

