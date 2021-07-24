Bring on the Thunder: Sights and sounds of the return of the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo

Spectators filed into the rodeo arena at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds as the smell of the concessions wafted through the stands and rodeo-goers readied for the return of the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo on Thursday.
With the stands nearly full, competitors from across the Northwest took their places in their chutes prepped and ready to put on a show for the crowd.
Before the festivities, the National Anthem served as the starting bell and felt as though it had more weight than it normally does. After a year of canceled events and COVID-19 restrictions, the rodeo felt like a trip back to the way things were before the pandemic, as well as a sign of what could be ahead as restrictions are lifted and a return to normalcy seems to finally be here.
Then it was the cowboys and cowgirls’ time to shine. They jumped off horses to wrestle steers, showed off their finesse with a lasso during the tie down and team roping events, held on for dear life during the saddle bronc and bull riding and weaved their horses around barrels to try and best the competition.
All the while, the spectators cheered as they watched and announcer Scott Allen reminded them to put the Thunder in Thunder Mountain as they stomped and shook the bleachers in the arena to energize the contestants.
Josh “Slick” Sheppard handled the entertainment as the ever-necessary rodeo clown. His face paint and red and blue outfit stood out from the competitors. Sheppard would joke back-and-forth with Allen and kept the crowd involved by occasionally tossing a football to the fans and playing a little catch.
The Carl’s Towing Beer Garden was full most of the night as patrons would watch from the railing before making their way back into the tent to find their next brew to try.
The fun wasn’t limited to the cowboys and cowgirls, community groups like the Longview Police Department, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and the Cowlitz Professional firefighters competed in a friendly game of calf dressing. The groups of four were tasked with taking a calf and finding a way to dress it in a shirt and boxer shorts. For those that aren’t aware, calves don’t take nicely to being dressed up and their struggles delighted the audience while the contestants got a well-deserved break.
The Kelso High School WAHSET team also took to the arena with Blue, Gold and Black flags as they performed a well-choreographed drill routine to keep the fans involved.
Miss Thunder Mountain Lindsey Paul was also a common sight around the grounds as she roamed the arena helping stray stock find their way back to the appropriate pens.
The excitement culminated in the bull riding event as a nearly full moon hung over the arena, seemingly helping the stadium lights shine light on the competitors as the dust flew and they did their best to hang on for those long eight seconds.
The Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo continues on Saturday at the Cowlitz County Fair. Gates open at 6 p.m. while events start at 7 p.m.