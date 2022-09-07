Boys Tennis: R.A. Long goes toe to toe with W.F. West in season opener

CHEHALIS — The Lumberjacks boys tennis team took their first official swings of the season on Wednesday, and nearly got the best of W.F. West before falling 4-2 in non-league play.

“They won their league last year so they are pretty tough,” R.A. Long coach Jamal Holden said. “We lost 4-2 but easily could have won 4-2.”

Cavin Holden picked up the Lumberjacks’ only win in singles play. Holden fell behind 3-1 to Javyn Han before tying the game up 3-3 and then taking the victory via medical forfeit when his opponent succumbed to the heat.

“They had to ice pack him down so he couldn’t play anymore at all,” Coach Holden said.

In other singles action Aiden McCoy lost to Aaron Boggess (3-6, 2-6), and Jake Gabbard lost to Justin Chung (2-6, 0-6).

Eric Nguyen and Carson Moses notched a win for the Jacks in doubles action, defeating Will Cummings and Bryce Kuykendall in three sets (0-6, 6-4, 6-4).

“It was a good comeback,” Coach Holden said. “I had to give them a little pep talk. I said, ‘Frick! Move your feet!”

In the rest of doubles action R.A. Long’s Keegan Burr and Collin Culpepper fell (0-6, 2-6) to Sam Mittge and Braden Newman. Meanwhile Chance Dysart and Jesse Hyde took Tyler Smith and Sawyer Cathen to the limit before falling in three sets (2-6, 6-2, 5-6) to the Bearcats.

“It’s good to see them battle. Our guys just aren’t match ready yet,” Coach Holden said. “I’m not mad. I was satisfied… We’ll see them again at sub-districts.”

R.A. Long will have ample opportunity to fix their errors in the coming days. The Lumberjacks were set to host Centralia on Thursday before heading to Hudson’s Bay on Friday for a league match.