Boys Soccer roundup: Woodland plays in the puddles, defeats Hockinson 2-1

BRUSH PRAIRIE — A wet and windy night out on the prairie had the Beavers feeling right at home Monday as they held on for a 2-1 win over Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer action.

“First half it was pretty clear but we had rain prior to game time so the grass was really mushy and everything,” Woodland coach Onsemio Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “Second half it just started raining a lot more… and there was a lot of wind.”

Taking advantage of the calm in between storms, Christian Cruz put Woodland up by a score in the 13th minute when he slotted home a pass from Chayton Rodman. The Beavers added another score in the 27th minute when Rogelio Santillan-Guzman took on the entire Hawks’ defense and found the space to sneak a goal into the home net.

The 2-0 advantage lasted until the final 15 minutes of the contest when Hockinson took advantage of a Woodland miscue and posted its only score of the night.

“It was just a mistake at the end that cost us that one goal,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said.

Woodland goalkeeper Axel Almodovar stopped eight shots on the night to keep the Hawks from erasing the lead entirely, and he had plenty of help along the way.

“Jesus Rosales (Hernandez) just had a fantastic night,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “I’d say he really made our defense solid today.”

Woodland (6-5, 5-5 league) is set to play undefeated Columbia River on the road Friday at 7 p.m.

Monarchs held scoreless at Bay

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys soccer team was unable to get any traction in a road match against Hudson’s Bay on Monday, dropping their 2A GSHL tilt 1-0.

The Monarchs battled to a scoreless tie over the first 40 minutes but never found the spark they needed to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We came out flat and didn’t have a whole team effort the entire game,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said.

In the 55th minute Will Major of Hudson's Bay broke the tie by capitalizing on a Monarch defensive lapse, and the rest the match ticked away without incident from either side.

“We’ve got two more games this week and need to put together a better effort if we want a chance to win,” Toms said.

Mark Morris (1-10, 1-9 league) is scheduled to host Washougal on Thursday before heading to The Barracks in Vancouver to take on Fort.

Fishermen rip nets to stymie Bulldogs

MONTESANO — Beckett Turner notched a brace and the Ilwaco boys soccer team escaped Grays Harbor with a 4-2 win over Montesano in a 1A Evergreen tilt Monday.

Before that Turner got hot, though, it was Jaden Turner who sent the visitors to the locker room with a 1-0 lead after slipping the ball past the Montesano goalkeeper in the 39th minute of the first half.

Five minutes out of the intermission Tristan Katelnikoff got in on the fun with a score of his own to put Ilwaco up 2-0.

Montesano cut its deficit in half with a goal in the 60th minute but that only seemed to have make Beckett Turner angry.

In the 65th minute Beckett Turner took a pass from Alex West and slotted it home and then five minutes later he handled a redirect from Katelnikoff and deftly repositioned it into the back of the net to put Ilwaco up 4-1.

The Bulldogs managed one more score in the 72nd minute but Ilwaco goalkeeper Sam Glen put his mittens on 10 saves in order to salt away the league victory.

Ilwaco (4-7, 4-4 league) is set to play at Eatonville on Friday at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.