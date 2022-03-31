Boys Soccer Roundup: Undermanned MM misses the mark vs Spuds

The Mark Morris boys soccer team spent another day spinning its wheels offensively in a 3-1 loss to Ridgefield at the Northlake Field on Wednesday in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Monarchs were besieged by absences up and down their roster and needed nearly forty minutes to feel like they were all pulling in the same direction against the Spudders. However, their best look at a goal came in the fifth minute when Mykah Rivera-Caldwell put up a shot that hit the wrong half of the crossbar.

Ten minutes later the Spudders showed MM how it’s done when they turned a breakaway opportunity into a score. A penalty kick that found the net just before the half gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage at the intermission.

That left the Monarchs with little choice but to stage a comeback on their home field as they searched for their first win.

“We played a pretty solid match despite battling some injuries and players on vacation,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “We came out strong in the second half and put a lot of pressure on their defense.”

But the redemption story was not destined to reach fruition against Ridgefield's apples of the earth. The Spuds stretched their lead out to 3-0 before giving the Monarchs a parting gift.

“After they scored their third they played a pass back to their keeper who missed the ball and it rolled into the net,” Toms said. “ It was an own goal, but we’ll take them anyway we can get them right now.”

Toms pointed out Krager Clark as a defensive standout for the Monarchs and credited goalkeeper Daniel Bailey for his strong play in the net. Offensively the Monarchs' coach was pleased with the way Rivera-Caldwell, Jadyn Jenkins and Odenilson Lopez worked the pitch.

Mark Morris (0-7, 0-6 league) will host Hockinson on Friday at 5 p.m. on the Northlake Field.

Jacks fade in second half against Hawks

HOCKINSON — The Lumberjacks played Hockinson to a draw for 40 minutes on Wednesday but couldn’t strike in the second half of their 2A GSHL matchup that turned into a 3-0 loss to the Hawks.

R.A. Long held their hosts scoreless over the first half but defensive breakdowns in the home stretch left the Jacks on the wrong end of the final tally.

“I was proud of the way we competed throughout the match,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “Even after falling behind, the boys played hard.”

Lumberjack freshman goalkeeper Payton Thill earned praise from his coach after posting several “clutch” saves in the first half that kept RAL in the game.

“There is plenty to build upon from our performance tonight,” Anderson said.

R.A. Long (2-5, 2-4 league) will host Woodland at Longview Memorial Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.

Beavers felled by late Fort strike

VANCOUVER — Woodland went down to the wire with Fort Vancouver on Wednesday but a late score by the hosts downed the Beavers 1-0 in 2A GSHL boys soccer action.

A scoreless draw for the first 65 minutes of play suddenly turned against Woodland late in the game and the Beavers were unable to muster a response before the final whistle.

“We kept possession of the ball but just didn’t find the back of the net,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “Fort was just able to capitalize on that one chance they had.”

Woodland (4-3, 3-3 league) will play R.A. Long at Longview Memorial Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.

Tenino takes the cake at Ilwaco

ILWACO — Tenino won the chess match by the jetty disguised as a boys soccer tilt Wednesday, shutting out Ilwaco in the second half in order to escape the south Pacific County with a 3-1 win over the Fishermen.

The Beavers broke the seal first with a goal from Tyler Minerich in the 13th minute that was set up by a pass from Triston Whitaker.

A dozen minutes later it was the home team’s turn with Beckett Turner punching in a score off an assist from Hayden Babcock.

With a 1-1 tie on the scoreboard Tenino coach Kevin Schultz knew his team would need to nullify Ilwaco’s best athletes if the Beavers had any chance of avoiding a metaphorical trip to Cape Disappointment. Of course, that’s easier said than done.

“Those Turner boys are a handful,” Schlutz said. “They’re both really fast and physical. Their style of play fits their small field so we just had to be first to the ball back there because they play a lot of balls over the top.”

With their adjusted strategy in the works the Beavers were able to hold Ilwaco scoreless the rest of the way, but there were more than a few close calls.

“Our goalkeeper made some really good saves, several of them were one-on-ones,” Schultz added.

Alex Reichelderfer finished with 10 saves in the box for the Beavers.

Tenino retook the lead in the 34th minute on a goal by Braxton Williams when he redirected a shot as it ricocheted off the goalpost.

With a 2-1 advantage in their favor at the half the Beavers added to their lead when David Espinoza set up Minerich for another goal in the 63rd minute.

Ilwaco goalie Sam Glenn notched four saves on the day and both teams finished with 14 shots on goal.

The loss leaves Ilwaco looking at a pawn’s charge through the 1A Evergreen League the rest of the way if they want to grab a playoff spot.

“Elma is clearly the top dog in the league and then it’s a mishmash after that,” Schultz said.

Ilwaco (2-6, 1-3 league) will play at Montesano, Friday, at 6 p.m.

