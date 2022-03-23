Boys Soccer roundup: Oberloh throws can’t push R.A. Long past Kelso

Kelso rode out of the Planned City on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over R.A. Long that left the home team longing for a do-over.

The non-league boys soccer match started off in the Lumberjacks favor with a goal for the home team in the second minute. That goal was scored by Jaxon Lamb following a long throw from Layne Oberloh.

But Kelso answered back 11 minutes later with a goal of its own that set the stage for a back-and-forth affair at Longview Memorial Stadium.

In the 51st minute Oberloh let a long pass fly from the sideline again and this time Jamison Perkins put the finishing touches on the score to give RAL a 2-1 advantage.

But again Kelso answered back, this time needing just nine minutes to find the back of the net and tie the score again.

The Hilanders took the final lead late in the match on a penalty kick after the Lumberjacks were whistled for what RAL coach Max Anderson deemed "a tough penalty" too close to their own goal.

“The loss feels worse than it should. Kelso did what they had to do, but we also played well enough to get a result,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said. “We hit a post and put players in position to score throughout the match, but it wasn’t in the cards tonight. Hopefully, both teams build upon their performances.”

Attempts to contact Kelso coach Kyle Tatro after the game were unsuccessful.

R.A. Long (1-3, 1-2 league) is set to host Mark Morris on Friday at 7 p.m.

Kelso (2-3, 0-3 league) will host Lake Stevens at 6 p.m., Thursday.

Monarchs sacked by Fort

The Mark Morris boys soccer team couldn’t scratch the scoreboard Tuesday, losing a 2A GSHL match to Fort Vancouver 3-0.

“We played well for 60 minutes, but couldn’t hang on,” MM coach Chris Toms said.

Neither side could find an opening goal through the first half, or in the first 20 minutes after the break. The Trappers finally got the breakthrough in the 60th minute on a second-chance effort, after MM keeper Daniel Bailey came up with a save on a breakaway.

Late in the match and suddenly trailing, the Monarchs changed up their formation to be more aggressive, but Fort took advantage and scored nearly immediately on a counterattack.

The Trappers added one more goal to their lead in the final minute of play.

Columbia River blanks Beavers

WOODLAND — A fierce Columbia River attack put the Beavers in a hole almost immediately Tuesday on the way to a 5-0 win over Woodland in 2A GSHL boys soccer play.

The Rapids put up a goal in the second minute and added three more scores before the break. The defensive end was much improved for the Beavers after halftime but they still couldn’t muster any offense to close the gap.

“Boys played to their best,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez. “River just has the numbers, and for us we’ve just got to be focused from the start.”

Columbia River put up one more goal in the second half but the improvement was marked for the Beavers.

“Wyatt, our midfielder, was spectacular today as he played in the defensive mix and really held down Rivers’ attacking on the wing,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said.

Woodland (2-2, 1-2 league) will play at Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

