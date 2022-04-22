Boys Soccer Roundup: Mark Morris falls in shootout with Washougal

The Monarchs put together a gutsy performance Thursday, battling back to tie the game in the second half and surviving two overtime periods before falling to Washougal 6-5 in a penalty kick shootout in their 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer tilt.

In spite of a cornucopia of scoring opportunities the two teams were fruitless before the orange slices kicked in at halftime. That scoreless tie put a charge into the Monarchs while frustrating Washougal.

“Our guys played with focus and intensity all night against a strong opponent,” MM coach Christ Toms said. “Krager Clark and Rudi Soetamin played spectacular defense all night.”

The spell of frustration finally broke for the visitors 15 minutes into the second half when the Panthers were awarded a penalty kick on what Toms characterized as “an interesting call” and promptly converted the chance into a goal.

It didn’t take Mark Morris long to get even, though, as they built up their attack until Anthony Roseman was able to connect from distance in the 60th minute.

“The shot went right to the keeper on the ground, through his hands, between his legs, and into the net,” Toms said. “I told the guys at halftime that good things happen when you shoot the ball and we’ll take a goal any way we can get it.”

After that relative outburst of scoring the teams returned to their offsetting defensive styles for the remainder of regulation, as well as both overtime periods.

In the shootout Edgar Gonzalez, Krager Clark and Roseman all converted their shots from the spot as the Monarchs hunted a win, but the Panthers’ keeper notched a nifty save on a shot from Odenilson Lopez, opening up a path to victory for the visitors..

“Washougal capitalized despite Joey Bailey making our fifth shot,” Toms said. “We walked off the pitch proud of our effort tonight. We keep improving and earning respect with each game.”

Mark Morris (1-11, 1-10) was set to play at Fort Vancouver on Friday before hosting R.A. Long at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.

United weathers storm, swamps Stevenson

STEVENSON — A game that started beneath azure skies turned to near hurricane conditions before it was all over, but no matter if it was sun or clouds overhead the boys from Toledo-Winlock soccer continued to rain goals in a 5-1 win over Stevenson.

Matthew Ethridge notched a hat trick in the contest, while Nolan Swofford posted a brace to help United to the 1A TriCo League win.

In the fourth minute Ethridge took a pass from Sancho and turned it into United’s first score. Two minutes later Ethridge found the back of the net again, this time redirecting a corner kick from Noel Contreras for the score.

Nolan Swofford got in on the action in the 18th minute, seizing on a moment of chaos in the box and poking the ball into the net.

United picked up its fourth goal of the game in the 23rd minute when Barragan set up Swofford with a header off a corner kick and the pickel barrel shaped senior followed suit with a header into the net.

As the skies opened up and the winds began to blow like whales when they breach, Stevenson picked up its goal in the 60th minute when a defensive switch backfired on United.

The visitors picked up their final goal in the 73rd minute when Ethridge beat the Bulldogs down the right side and scorched the keeper to nail down his hat trick.

Toledo-Winlock (5-2, 3-1 league) will host Rochester at 1 p.m., Saturday, in Winlock

Extra Kicks

In 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League action Kelso fell to Union on the road by a score of 12-0. No additional details were made available to The Daily News.

