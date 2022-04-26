Boys Soccer Roundup: Kelso skunked by Skyview on home turf

The Kelso Hilanders boys soccer team took to their home pitch in search of a victory over a larger opponent but came up empty in a 7-0 loss to 4A Skyview.

The Hilanders were unable to get much going offensively and found themselves on the backfoot all evening long as the Storm pressed toward the goal with aplomb.

Lucas Witthauer posted a brace for the visitors and dished an assist along the way.

Attempts by The Daily News to contact Kelso were unsuccessful after the match.

Kelso (3-10,0-7 league) will play at Prairie on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Fishermen can’t find net against Elma

ILWACO — The Fishermen welcomed undefeated Elma to town Monday night and had just as much success as everyone else this season, falling 5-0 to the Eagles in 1A Evergreen Conference soccer action.

That score is identical to the outcome from April 13 when the two teams played at Montesano High School.

Back on their home pitch at the old stadium, the Fishermen were unable to get a leg up on the Eagles but trailed just 1-0 at the intermission.

Joey Fitzgerald and Jaden Turner each got up three shots on goal for Ilwaco and Sam Glenn posted eight saves in the contest.

However, the second half was unkind to the hosts as Elma notched four goals to put the game on ice.

Ilwaco (5-8, 4-5 league) will host Montesano on Friday at 6 p.m.

