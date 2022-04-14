Boys Soccer roundup: Kelso goes up early, falls hard to Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Kelso boys soccer team found the net first Wednesday but it was all T-Wolves the rest of the way as Heritage pulled away for a 5-1 win in 3A Greater St. Helens League soccer play.

In the 15th minute of action Kelso’s Landen Burgoyne took a pass from Kaden Cox and slotted it home to give the Hilanders a fleeting 1-0 lead.

“We came out in a new formation that we haven’t tried before and I think it helped us,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “It accomplished what we’ve been working on… finding our target and creating space off of that and attacking that space.”

Unfortunately for the Hilanders, it was the Timberwolves that went on the attack for the next 65 minutes.

Daniel Hurtado evened the score in the 22nd minute and put Heritage up just ten minutes later to make the score 2-1 before the half.

Hurtado went on to notch a hat trick with a goal in the 48th minute and Pablo Barbosa-Sanchez posted two second half scores in the final ten minutes to give the T-Wolves their final advantage. Donovan Winfrey finished the night with four assists for Heritage.

Kelso managed just four shots on goal for the game.

“I think the quality of heritage showed and they were able to create some great penetration down the right flank,” Tatro said. “In the second half I think fitness and injuries became an issue for us.”

Kelso (3-5, 0-5 league)will host Evergreen on Friday.

Fishermen blanked at Elma

ELMA — The Ilwaco boys soccer team came away from Grays Harbor empty handed Wednesday following a 5-0 loss to Elma in 1A Evergreen League action.

The Eagles fell behind by three scores in the first half and the Fishermen saw that deficit grow in the final 40 minutes.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Sam Glenn managed eight saves on the night against a fierce Eagle attack.

Jaden Turner put up four shots on goal for the Fishermen and Daniel Quintana added three attempts, but the Elma net remained unmoved.

"Lucas Hart helped our defense stay cohesive in the face of a strong Elma offense," Ilwaco coach Andrew Goodwin said.

Ilwaco (2-7, 1-4 league) will host Hoquiam on Friday.

