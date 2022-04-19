Boys Soccer roundup: Kelso eclipsed by Mountain View

VANCOUVER — It was a frustrating night on the road for the Hilanders on Tuesday as they dropped a 3A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer match 3-0 to Mountain View.

The Thunder wasted little time lighting up their scoreboard, posting their first score in the fifth minute. Mountain View took a two goal lead into the intermission after notching another goal in the 30th minute.

The hosts added another score in the 45th minute to round out their night on offense. Eli Warne led Mountain View with a goal and an assist.

Despite the loss, Kelso coach Kyle Tatro was quite consolable after the match.

“(We) played tonight with great purpose and defensive intensity,” Tatro said. “A solid team performance. Giving up goals on errors to a good team.”

United runs out of time trying to catch White Salmon

WINLOCK — A three goal deficit proved too much to overcome for the Toledo-Winlock boys soccer team Tuesday as United fell to White Salmon 3-2 in 1A TriCo League action.

The Bruins capitalized on early United errors to run out their lasting advantage and then held on with white knuckles as the South Lewis County squad mounted a harried comeback before the whistle blew the comeback attempt dead.

White Salmon took a 1-0 lead into the intermission and then added another goal in the 49th minute when United left a Bruin unmarked on a corner kick only to see that free body convert the score in the box.

The Bruins third score came on a free kick after a United player was assessed a yellow card for his vocal protestations following no-call on a perceived high kick.

The rough play in the box continued as the second half rolled along, with United finally finding itself as the benefactor. When a shove by a Bruin was called by the referee Matthew Ethridge took advantage of the ensuing penalty shot and brought United within two scores.

In the 69th minute Ethridge got a teammate involved in the frantic efforts when he found Nolan Swofford open in the middle and the rotund senior booted it home.

But a flurry of opportunity down the stretch was all in vain for the hosts as time ran out quicker than expected.

United (4-4-1, 2-3 league) is scheduled to play at Stevenson on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.