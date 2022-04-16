Boys Soccer roundup: Ilwaco swamps Hoquiam 5-2

ILWACO — The Fishermen put up a three piece in the first half Friday night, and that would have been enough to kick off the weekend in style for the hometown footers, but a pair of goals in the second half gave Ilwaco a decisive 5-2 win over Hoquiam in 1A Evergreen boys soccer action.

Beckett Turner notched a brace in the win and got the scoring started with a goal in the 16th minute. Joey Fitzgerald added a score for the Fishermen in the 18th minute and Jaden Turner added a goal in the 32nd minute to send Ilwaco into the intermission with a three goal lead.

Beckett Turner put the finishing touches on his brace seven minutes into the second half and Tristan Katelnikoff pushed the Fishermen lead out to five goals in the 60th minute.

Both of the Grizzlies’ goals came in the home stretch after the outcome was all but decided.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Sam Glenn turned in a shutout during his time in the box with five saves to his name. Deacon Stoddard took over between the pipes midway though the second half and finished with three saves.

Ilwaco (3-7, 3-4 league) will play at Montesano on Monday.

Hilanders skunked by Evergreen

KELSO — The Hilanders boys soccer team dropped a 3A Greater St. Helens League contest Friday night by a score of 7-0.

Kelso goalkeepers faced a barrage of attacks all evening as the Plainsmen dominated the pitch. Ben Alabiso finished with 17 saves and Wyatt Little stopped 12 shots.

Kelso (3-7, 0-6 league) is slated to play Mountain View at McKenzie Stadium on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0