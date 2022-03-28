Boys Soccer Roundup: Hot Potatoes burn R.A. Long at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The Lumberjacks needed more than goalie gloves to fend off the Spudders on Monday, they needed a whole heap of oven mitts. Ridgefield blitzed the R.A. Long boys soccer team from the first touch on the way to a 6-2 win for the home team in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“It was a rough match for us tonight,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “We weren’t ready to play against a talented Ridgefield team and fell behind 3-0 in the first 20 minutes.”

The Jacks needed eight more minutes to get on the board themselves, with Emmanuel Alvarez slotting home a penalty kick in the 28th minute. The goal was Alvarez’ fourth score from the mark this season.

But the Spudders snuck in another score just before the intermission in order to take a 4-1 lead before enjoying their orange slices.

An unrelenting bunch, R.A. Long seized a bit of the momentum back almost as soon as they returned to the pitch.

“Two minutes into the second half (when) Julio Radillo took a pass from Eric Nguyen and beat the keeper from 40 yards,” Anderson said.

But again Ridgefield answered back quickly with a goal of its own, adding a final score during stoppage time in order to light up the scoreboard one final time. Jude Willis scored four goals for the Spudders.

“We played much better in the second half against a strong opponent,” Anderson said. “Hopefully we can play a more complete match Wednesday night at Hockinson.”

R.A. Long (2-4, 2-3 league) will play that midweek league game against the Hawks at 6 p.m.

Almondovar goal gets Beavers by Washougal

WOODLAND — The Beavers were able to survive a defensive battle Monday with a 1-0 win over Washougal in a 2A GSHL boys soccer contest.

The teams played to a scoreless draw for the entirety of the first half and seemed bound for overtime before Axel Almondovar came up with a solution. In the 67th minute Almondovar took a pass from Christian Cruz and out-maneuvered the Panthers’ keeper to score the game’s first and only goal.

“It was a through ball into the wing and Axel was able to beat the keeper with the ball rolling into the net,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “It was a 1 on 1 situation and for defense.”

Meanwhile, the Beavers’ defense held Washougal to just a handful of shots all game. Sabastian-Gonzalez pointed out Lucas Logan as a key component to that stingy Woodland defense.

Woodland (4-2, 3-2 league) will play at Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

Prairie scores two late to beat Kelso

KELSO — The Kelso boys soccer team was able to overcome two early Prairie goals, but it couldn’t come back from two late ones too in a 4-2 loss to the Falcons in 3A GSHL play at Schroeder Field on Monday.

Prairie needed just six minutes to take a 2-0 lead, putting Kelso immediately on the back foot. Once the Hilanders recovered, they started to work back, finally cashing in before halftime when Brayan Gonzalez set up Will Powers, who made it 2-1.

The Hilanders kept the momentum coming out of the break, this time with Gonzalez cashing in off a Ciro Belmontes-Bueno assist in the 48th minute to level the score.

“The team responded well in the second half, playing as one family and encouraging each other,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “The belief in one another is what allowed us to tie the game and put us in a position to win.”

As it happened, though, it was the Falcons who would take momentum right back. Ten minutes after Gonzalez’s goal, Prairie found the back of the net to re-take the lead, and eight minutes later, the guests doubled it to put the match away.

Kelso (2-5) is slated to play 1A La Center on Thursday.

