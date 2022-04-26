Boys Soccer Roundup: Guzman gets in on two scores, Woodland blanks Hudson's Bay

WOODLAND — It was a good day down by the dike for the Beavers as they held off Hudson’s Bay for a 3-0 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play.

Rogelio Guzman had a foot in on two of the Woodland scores, assisting Axel Almodovar in the 18th minute and booting in an unassisted score just one minute before the intermission.

“We got a good win. We played a little tighter,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “We’re just trying not to play from the back as much and trying to find options down the line and minimizing our time with the ball and passing it more often.”

Woodland added a score in the 42nd minute when Mateo Gutridge fed Christian Cruz for a score.

Defensively, the Beavers held Hudson’s Bay to just one shot, and it was a weak one at that.

“I’d point out Bryan Gatica, he’s just an outstanding player. He was really dominant in the midfield and made a lot of good, important passes,” Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “We tried keeping the ball away from Bay so it was nice that Chayton (Rodman) and Rogelio were able to play so well there.”

Woodland (7-6, 6-6 league) will play at Washougal on Thursday.

United clipped by La Center in stoppage time

TOLEDO — The last time Toledo-Winlock and La Center met up on the pitch a dozen goals were scored and the team United came away with a two-goal win. On a Tuesday night in Toledo, the tables turned with the Wildcats scoring three second half goals to win the 1A TriCo League boys soccer match 2-1.

It’s not that the home team, playing at Ted Hippie Field instead of their typical turf at The Nest in Winlock, didn’t have its chances. It’s just that United failed to capitalize one too many times.

After taking a scoreless tie into the intermission, the teams continued to battle to a stalemate for twenty more minutes in the second half. Then, finally, things started to come together for United. First Aaron Sanchez fed Israel Cortes with a cross, then Cortes redirected to Xavier Sancho who came through with a chipper over the Wildcat’s keeper.

But that’s about all that went right for United on the night as whistles and bounces continuously went against the home crowd’s wishes.

After knotting the game up at 1-1, La Center stayed on the attack and with two minutes to go in the contest they pushed the envelope with their press and scored the go-ahead goal.

Toledo-Winlock will play at Stevenson on Thursday.

