Boys Soccer: Mad hatter Turner bros put Ilwaco over Eatonville 7-2

ILWACO — The Fishermen blitzed Eatonville for a 7-2 non-league win Friday in a boys soccer affair with Jaden Turner and Beckett Turner each netting hat tricks for the home side.

Jaden Turner got the scoring started and then assisted his brother Beckett to give Ilwaco a 2-0 lead before the half. After the break Jaden Turner notched another assist to Beckett, with each player scoring two goals in the final forty minutes in order to secure their hatties.

“(We) played a strong offensive game and kept the ball on the opponent's side of the field for the majority of both halves,” Ilwaco coach Andrew Goodwin said.

Tristan Katelnikoff was the only other Fishermen to find the back of the net, rounding out the romp over the Cruisers with a second half goal.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Sam Glenn stopped five shots.

Ilwaco (1-2) was set to play King’s Way on Saturday before heading to Forks on Wednesday for a league contest.

