Boys Soccer

Boys Soccer: King’s Way shuts out Ilwaco

Soccer stock

Soccer balls spill out of a bag during warm-ups before a game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

VANCOUVER — The Ilwaco boys soccer team couldn’t find the net against King’s Way Christian on Saturday and suffered a 4-0 loss to the Knights in non-league play.

The Knights got started early, knocking in a goal on a penalty kick in just the fifth minute to go up 1-0 early. The Knights added to their lead with another goal in the 31st minute.

King’s Way doubled its scoring total in the second half with goals in the 45th and 58th minutes to complete the shutout and hand the Fishermen the loss.

Sam Glenn was a standout for the Fishermen in the net, finishing with 11 saves against the high powered attack of the Knights.

Ilwaco (1-3) gets the Pacific 2B League schedule kicked off on the road at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Forks.

