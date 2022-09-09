Boys High School Tennis Roundup: Mark Morris sweeps match against Black Hills

The two singles stars of Mark Morris won in straight sets over their opposition in a non-league boys tennis affair at home against Black Hills.

Marco St. Martin-Shook won 6-1, 6-2 over Colten Mellum and Kenji London took down Caleb Mellum 6-1, 6-0.

Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith was pleased with the play of both of his singles players.

“(Kenji) did a good job of being patient and waiting for opportunities to attack his forehand,” Smith said. “Marco’s strength today was being really consistent with his ground strokes. He hit a lot of winners on both sides.”

The third singles slot went down as a default with neither side fielding a third singles player.

The Monarchs also swept through Black Hills in the three doubles matches. Ramzi Prewitt and Cole Larochelle led the Monarchs in a clean sweep of the three doubles matches.

Prewitt and Larochelle won against the pair of Landon McKissick and Aiden Mellum 6-1, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles pair of Anthony Roseman and Coleton Weiss defeated the Black Hills duo of Dylan Browne and Case Thissel 6-1, 6-2. The third set of Monarchs, Vincent Flint and Noah Jackson defeated Garrett Holman and Kai Sale 6-0, 6-0.

RA Long takes singles sets over Centralia

R.A. Long showed off its strong singles play in a non-league match against Centralia, Thursday, as the trio of Aiden McCoy, Cavin Holden and Jake Gabbard each got through their opponents in straight sets on their home courts.

McCoy took down Jordan Yeung 6-0, 6-0, Holden beat Kyon Donahue 6-2, 6-1 and Gabbard beat John Kuykendall 6-0, 6-1.

Centralia, a District foe from the 2A Evergreen Conference, was able to win all three of doubles matches, in order to exact a bit of revenge against the Lumberjacks.

Connor O’Dell and Jacobe Corwin of Centralia defeated R.A. Long’s Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen (6-2, 6-3) in the first doubles match. Justin Kendall and Isaac Parkwin edged Jamison Perkins and Keegan Burr in three sets (5-7, 7-6, 6-3) while Jonah Love and Kedin Yeang edged the Lumberjacks’ duo of Jessy Hyde and Nick Pittsly in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 6-1).

R.A. Long was set to head to Hudson's Bay on Friday before hosting Washougal on Monday.