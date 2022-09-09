Boys High School Golf Roundup: Eades and Burt help Kelso over Heritage

Gavin Eades and Rex Burt paced the Kelso boys golf team in a 172-195 win over Heritage on Thursday, clubbing twin rounds of 41 at Three Rivers Golf Course in a 3A Greater St. Helens League boys golf match.

Landen Patterson (44), Kade Keesee (47) and Gunner Burt (47) rounded out the Hilanders varsity lineup. Soren Guttormsen also notched a round of 47 in a reserve role for the Hilanders.

Heritage was led by Tanner Moody who shot a 1-over round of 37.

Kelso (3-0) is scheduled to host Ridgefield on Monday.

Nickerson leads R.A. Long at Newaukum

CHEHALIS — Jay Nickerson shot a 43 to lead R.A. Long in its match against W.F. West. However, the non-league match on a sun baked Newaukum Golf Course ended in a 206-206 tie.

"Since this was a non-league match, we called it a tie," RAL coach Jesse Ehrlich explained.

Riley Coleman shot a 46 to lead the Lumberjacks Julian Claypool finished on 51 and Kian White shot a round of 66.

"Over all it was nice for the guys to see a new course," Ehrlich said. "They were some of the fastest greens we will see all season, which led to the higher scores."

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Columbia River at Mint Valley for a 2A GSHL match on Tuesday.