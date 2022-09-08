Boys High School Golf: R.A. Long duo win 9-hole match play event

R.A. Long tandem Jay Nickerson and sophomore Riley Coleman got the best of 39 other pairings in a match play jamboree held at Mint Valley Golf Course Wednesday. The duo shot a 2-under round of 33 over nine holes.

Nickerson and Coleman edged the team of Jack Kendrick and Noah Larson from Columbia River who shot an even par 35 for second place.

The jamboree included a dozen area high schools competing in a 9-hole match play contest which alternated between best ball formats every three holes. The schools were able to bring a maximum of six teams to the event, a rule that only Columbia River took advantage of. Most schools submitted three teams including Mark Morris and Woodland. R.A. Long brought just two teams, including the winning pair.

The match play meet provided the schools with a preseason test prior to getting the 2022 high school boys golf season underway.

The Lumberjacks of R.A. Long are led by Nickerson, a senior who is eyeing a league title after a strong finish last year. However, that title will not be earned without a fight as reigning league champion Dane Huddleston of Woodland returns for a senior campaign fresh off a summer where he was the top point earner of the Oregon junior golf tournament circuit.

Huddleston is currently the top-ranked golfer in the 2A GSHL and a returning State participant from the 2021 season.

New Woodland coach Trevor Huddleston believes his younger cousin is ready to build off of his junior campaign.

"(Dane's) summer went awesome," Coach Huddleston said. "He competes in a lot of OGA events down in Oregon and he performed pretty highly at those levels... He didn't perform to his expectations at state last year, but he's hoping to better that."

With Trevor Huddleston, a 2015 Woodland graduate, leading the way expectations are high for the Beavers boys golf team. In his first season at the helm Coach Huddleston returns five of six players to his varsity squad. Though, with a deep roster of eight on the junior-varsity, the Beavers' coach believes it's possible his varsity lineup will fluctuate over the course of the 9-meet campaign.

Two players the Woodland coach is counting on to fill out the depth behind Dane are Jake Lams and Keaten Stansberry, a pair of three-sport athletes who also compete in wrestling and baseball.

Lams and Stansberry are strong athletes who have the opportunity to make big strides in 2022 if they can put in the work to dial in their golf swings. Coach Huddleston, a former baseball player himself, noted the challenge of switching between the golf swing and the baseball swing.

"It's definitely a hard transition for those guys," Huddleston said. "I see (Jake's) potential could be really good. If he puts in quality hours... really starts grinding on the golf course, he could be a guy that places well in Districts, too."

In addition to the jamboree's top tandem of Nickerson and Coleman (a sophomore who has gained 50 yards in distance off the tee from his freshman season), R.A. Long has a solid group of varsity players which include Kian White and Julian Claypool.

"I have high hopes," R.A. Long head coach Jesse Ehrlich said. "Jay is a strong player and Riley is an upcoming star. Those guys are going to be my horses. Julian has a lot of potential... we'll see how it all plays out."

Mark Morris may not have the top end strength of either R.A. Long or Woodland, yet after a robust turnout of 26 golfers, head coach Kim Ulman knows his current varsity lineup could look plenty different six weeks from now.

The Monarchs top golfers include returning seniors Ian MacArthur and Caleb Stewart. The pair played well Wednesday at Mint Valley, finishing with a round of 39 while MacArthur won the individual award of closest-to-the-pin thanks to his tee shot on the eighth hole.

Stewart was a State participant in 2021 and hopes to return with some company.

"Both Caleb and Ian are seniors and capable of having strong seasons," Ulman said. "Both are going to have to play well at Districts."

If the Monarchs are to do well in a tough 2A GSHL boys golf circuit, then coach Ulman will need to get more from a host of underclassmen (only three seniors are on the Monarchs current roster of 26 golfers). Those youngsters have been led by juniors Beau Jensen and Austin Lindquist.

Jensen and Lindquist posted a 41 Wednesday, while the Monarchs third pairing of Broden Toney and Reilly O'Farrell also carded a 41.

"A lot of our kids who are decent golfers are kids who play other sports," Ulman said. "We don't have the kid who's on the golf course 300 days of the year."

R.A. Long was all set to open its season Thursday against W.F. West in Chehalis.

Mark Morris will host Hockinson on Tuesday at Mint Valley, while Woodland will bring Washougal to Lewis River Golf Course that same day.